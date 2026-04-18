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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 15-Ball Blitz Stuns CSK, Rewrites SRH Record Books

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 15-Ball Blitz Stuns CSK, Rewrites SRH Record Books

SRH's Abhishek Sharma smashes a 15-ball fifty vs CSK, setting the franchise’s fastest fifty record while crossing 2,000 IPL runs in a blistering knock.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma hit fastest SRH IPL half-century (15 balls).
  • His aggressive 59 off 22 balls featured many boundaries.
  • Abhishek Sharma also surpassed 2,000 career runs in IPL.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Record: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a breathtaking assault that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) searching for answers. In a sensational display of power-hitting, the young batsman raced to a historic half-century in just 15 balls, setting a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in SRH’s IPL history. Abhishek’s innings not only dismantled Chennai’s bowling attack but also etched his name into the record books. The previous record for the fastest SRH half-century was jointly held at 16 balls by Abhishek himself and Travis Head. By shaving off a delivery, Abhishek now stands alone at the top of this elite list.

Fastest SRH IPL Fifties

Here's a look at the top 4 fastest fifties scored by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player:

1) 15 balls - Abhishek Sharma
2) 16 balls - Abhishek Sharma
3) 16 balls - Travis Head
4) 16 balls - Travis Head

The sheer dominance of Abhishek’s knock is best reflected in his boundary count.

He smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 50, with 44 runs coming purely from boundaries. His aggressive approach ensured SRH raced to 75 runs in the powerplay, putting CSK immediately on the back foot.

He eventually finished with a stunning 59 off just 22 deliveries, maintaining relentless pressure on the opposition throughout his stay at the crease. This innings further highlighted his evolution as one of the most explosive batters in the tournament.

Milestone Moment In IPL Career

Beyond the fireworks, the innings also marked a significant personal achievement. Abhishek crossed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL during this knock.

Entering the match with 1,945 runs from 82 games, he reached the milestone in his 83rd appearance, underlining his consistency over the years.

In IPL 2026 so far, Abhishek has accumulated 179 runs in six matches, continuing to play a crucial role at the top for SRH.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Abhishek Sharma break?

Abhishek Sharma broke the record for the fastest half-century in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL history, reaching it in just 15 balls.

How many runs did Abhishek Sharma score and in how many balls?

Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning 59 runs off just 22 deliveries.

What personal milestone did Abhishek Sharma achieve during his innings?

Abhishek Sharma crossed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL during this knock, reaching it in his 83rd appearance.

How many boundaries did Abhishek Sharma hit for his half-century?

He smashed five fours and four sixes, with 44 runs coming purely from boundaries.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma CSK SRH IPL Records IPL
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