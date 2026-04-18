IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 15-Ball Blitz Stuns CSK, Rewrites SRH Record Books

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma hit fastest SRH IPL half-century (15 balls).

His aggressive 59 off 22 balls featured many boundaries.

Abhishek Sharma also surpassed 2,000 career runs in IPL.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Record: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a breathtaking assault that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) searching for answers. In a sensational display of power-hitting, the young batsman raced to a historic half-century in just 15 balls, setting a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in SRH’s IPL history. Abhishek’s innings not only dismantled Chennai’s bowling attack but also etched his name into the record books. The previous record for the fastest SRH half-century was jointly held at 16 balls by Abhishek himself and Travis Head. By shaving off a delivery, Abhishek now stands alone at the top of this elite list.

Fastest SRH IPL Fifties

Here's a look at the top 4 fastest fifties scored by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player:

1) 15 balls - Abhishek Sharma

2) 16 balls - Abhishek Sharma

3) 16 balls - Travis Head

4) 16 balls - Travis Head

The sheer dominance of Abhishek’s knock is best reflected in his boundary count.

He smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 50, with 44 runs coming purely from boundaries. His aggressive approach ensured SRH raced to 75 runs in the powerplay, putting CSK immediately on the back foot.

He eventually finished with a stunning 59 off just 22 deliveries, maintaining relentless pressure on the opposition throughout his stay at the crease. This innings further highlighted his evolution as one of the most explosive batters in the tournament.

Milestone Moment In IPL Career

Beyond the fireworks, the innings also marked a significant personal achievement. Abhishek crossed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL during this knock.

Entering the match with 1,945 runs from 82 games, he reached the milestone in his 83rd appearance, underlining his consistency over the years.

In IPL 2026 so far, Abhishek has accumulated 179 runs in six matches, continuing to play a crucial role at the top for SRH.