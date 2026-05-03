Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nicholas Pooran, and Hardik Pandya are among the highest-paid stars whose on-field contributions haven't matched their price tags this season.
₹15 Crore Stars, Zero Impact: Five Biggest Flops Of IPL 2026
Here’s a look at five players with salaries exceeding ₹15 crore whose performances on the field have yet to justify their hefty price tags.
The 2026 IPL season has been a year of extremes. While 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has redefined expectations for youngsters and Virat Kohli continues to defy age at 37, several of the league's highest-paid stars have struggled to find their rhythm.
Here is a look at five players earning over ₹15 crore whose on-field contributions have not yet matched their massive price tags.
1. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)
Salary: ₹27 Crore
As the most expensive player in IPL history, expectations for the LSG captain are sky-high. However, his "triple threat" status as a keeper, captain, and finisher hasn't fully materialized this season.
Stats (8 Matches): 189 runs across 8 innings at an average of 23.6 and a strike rate of 126.84. He has managed only a single half-century so far.
2. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
Salary: ₹16.35 Crore
"SKY" recently made history by becoming MI's second-highest run-scorer of all time (surpassing Kieron Pollard), but his 2026 campaign has been uncharacteristically quiet.
Updated Stats (9 Matches): Following a modest 21-run knock against CSK on May 2, his season tally stands at 183 runs in 9 matches at an average of 20.33. Like Pant, he has only crossed the fifty-run mark once this season.
3. Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Salary: ₹25.20 Crore (Capped at ₹18 Crore)
KKR broke the bank for the Australian powerhouse, viewing him as the long-term successor to Andre Russell. Thus far, the investment hasn't yielded the explosive returns expected of the league's most expensive overseas player.
Stats (8 Matches): 196 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 153.12. On the bowling front, he has been underutilized, claiming just 2 wickets across 4 innings.
4. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)
Salary: ₹21 Crore
Nicholas Pooran remains one of the most dangerous middle-order hitters in the world, but his 2026 season has been a nightmare. His struggles were epitomized by a golden duck in a high-pressure Super Over against Kolkata.
Stats (8 Matches): A mere 82 runs in 8 innings at a dismal average of 10.25. His highest score of the season is just 22.
5. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
Salary: ₹16.35 Crore
The MI captain has been under intense scrutiny regarding both his leadership and his personal form. After the recent loss to CSK, analysts have noted that his dual-threat capability - the "heartbeat" of his value - has been largely missing.
Updated Stats (8 Matches): Hardik has accumulated 146 runs at an average of 20.86 with a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has taken 4 wickets but has struggled with an economy rate that has frequently climbed above 10.00.
Note: Stats are reflective of the tournament standings as of May 3, 2026.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Which players are underperforming despite high salaries in the 2026 IPL season?
Who is the most expensive player in IPL history this season?
Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants is the most expensive player in IPL history, with a salary of ₹27 Crore.
What are the batting statistics for some of the high-priced players?
Rishabh Pant has 189 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.6, Suryakumar Yadav has 183 runs in 9 matches at an average of 20.33, and Nicholas Pooran has only 82 runs in 8 matches at an average of 10.25.
How have the bowlers performing among the expensive players?
Cameron Green has taken only 2 wickets in 4 innings, while Hardik Pandya has taken 4 wickets but struggled with an economy rate above 10.00.