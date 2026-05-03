₹15 Crore Stars, Zero Impact: Five Biggest Flops Of IPL 2026

The 2026 IPL season has been a year of extremes. While 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has redefined expectations for youngsters and Virat Kohli continues to defy age at 37, several of the league's highest-paid stars have struggled to find their rhythm.

Here is a look at five players earning over ₹15 crore whose on-field contributions have not yet matched their massive price tags.

1. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)

Salary: ₹27 Crore

As the most expensive player in IPL history, expectations for the LSG captain are sky-high. However, his "triple threat" status as a keeper, captain, and finisher hasn't fully materialized this season.

Stats (8 Matches): 189 runs across 8 innings at an average of 23.6 and a strike rate of 126.84. He has managed only a single half-century so far.

2. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Salary: ₹16.35 Crore

"SKY" recently made history by becoming MI's second-highest run-scorer of all time (surpassing Kieron Pollard), but his 2026 campaign has been uncharacteristically quiet.

Updated Stats (9 Matches): Following a modest 21-run knock against CSK on May 2, his season tally stands at 183 runs in 9 matches at an average of 20.33. Like Pant, he has only crossed the fifty-run mark once this season.

3. Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Salary: ₹25.20 Crore (Capped at ₹18 Crore)

KKR broke the bank for the Australian powerhouse, viewing him as the long-term successor to Andre Russell. Thus far, the investment hasn't yielded the explosive returns expected of the league's most expensive overseas player.

Stats (8 Matches): 196 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 153.12. On the bowling front, he has been underutilized, claiming just 2 wickets across 4 innings.

4. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Salary: ₹21 Crore

Nicholas Pooran remains one of the most dangerous middle-order hitters in the world, but his 2026 season has been a nightmare. His struggles were epitomized by a golden duck in a high-pressure Super Over against Kolkata.

Stats (8 Matches): A mere 82 runs in 8 innings at a dismal average of 10.25. His highest score of the season is just 22.

5. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Salary: ₹16.35 Crore

The MI captain has been under intense scrutiny regarding both his leadership and his personal form. After the recent loss to CSK, analysts have noted that his dual-threat capability - the "heartbeat" of his value - has been largely missing.

Updated Stats (8 Matches): Hardik has accumulated 146 runs at an average of 20.86 with a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has taken 4 wickets but has struggled with an economy rate that has frequently climbed above 10.00.

Note: Stats are reflective of the tournament standings as of May 3, 2026.