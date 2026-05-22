Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Indian All-Rounder Announces Formal Retirement From Domestic Cricket And IPL After 25 Years
Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar announces his retirement from domestic cricket and the IPL after a 25-year journey to pursue new global opportunities.
- Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket and IPL.
- He cherishes international milestones like World Cup debut.
- Shankar thanks IPL franchises and Tamil Nadu cricket.
- He addressed online negativity with positivity and resilience.
The experienced Indian international all-rounder Vijay Shankar has officially announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket alongside the Indian Premier League. The sudden announcement concludes a prominent twenty-five year competitive journey, prompting widespread reflections across the domestic circuit regarding his multi-faceted contributions to both regional state associations and various high-profile franchise teams.
The Official Retirement Announcement Outlined
The veteran sports personality confirmed his definitive career decision through an emotional public statement shared across his social media platforms on Friday. He expressed deep gratitude for the extensive opportunities extended to him throughout his professional career.
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“I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket,” Shankar stated, clarifying his future intentions to explore alternate global competitive avenues.
Cherished International Milestones Highlighted
Reflecting on his tenure with the national team, the utility player recalled specific memorable moments on the global stage. He noted that representing the country would always remain his highest badge of honour.
He highlighted bowling the final over during India's historic 500th One Day International in Nagpur. He also fondly remembered claiming a vital breakthrough with his very first delivery at the 2019 World Cup.
Extensive Franchise League Tributes Paid
The departing cricketer extended a special message of thanks to his various prominent Indian Premier League franchises. He enjoyed notable stints with Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.
Shankar acknowledged that the diverse experiences and technical lessons gained from these competitive setups heavily shaped his development. He credited the franchises for making him the resilient cricketer he is today.
Deep Regional Roots Formally Acknowledged
The versatile athlete paid extensive tribute to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, where he progressed through multiple age-group categories. He successfully captained the senior men's state side to various domestic trophies.
He also thanked the Tripura cricket management for allowing him to extend his domestic career recently. Additional gratitude was extended to his various local clubs within the highly competitive Tamil Nadu premier leagues.
Confronting Social Media Negativity Publicly
The all-rounder addressed the persistent public scrutiny and online criticism that occasionally targeted his international performances. He emphasised his deliberate choice to remain positive and look past the external noise.
“I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward,” Shankar added within his detailed valedictory note.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Vijay Shankar announced?
Why is Vijay Shankar retiring from domestic cricket and IPL?
He has decided to retire to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket in alternate global competitive avenues.
What are some of Vijay Shankar's international career highlights?
He bowled the final over in India's 500th ODI and took a wicket with his first ball at the 2019 World Cup.
Which IPL franchises has Vijay Shankar played for?
He has had notable stints with Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.
How has Vijay Shankar dealt with public criticism?
He chose to ignore and move forward from the unreal hate and negativity he faced regarding his international performances.