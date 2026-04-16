India vs Pakistan Series: Lalit Modi Reveals Why 'Pakistan Is The Problem' - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom External pressures hinder Pakistan Cricket Board's independent decisions.

Player safety concerns persist amid high political tension.

Modi believes neutral venues won't resolve core issues.

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has expressed significant doubt regarding the resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. Speaking on The Overlap Cricket podcast, he argued that political interference remains the primary hurdle for the sport.

Modi suggested that the current environment makes any competitive series between the two nations impossible. He noted that while fans desire the rivalry, the governing bodies lack the independence required to schedule matches safely.

Lalit Modi On Political Influence

Modi highlighted what he described as a deep-rooted issue within the Pakistan Cricket Board. He claimed that external pressures prevent the board from making decisions that serve only the interest of cricket.

"The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, we would have some traction," Modi told Michael Vaughan. He suggested that currently, the powers that be are pulling the levers.

WATCH VIDEO

“The tension isn’t going away, it is only getting worse.” 😳



Lalit Modi on India vs Pakistan in Test cricket.



[@LalitKModi] pic.twitter.com/BhB9NYRN9Z — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) April 16, 2026

Safety and Governance In The Way

Modi also raised alarms regarding the safety of athletes involved in such high-tension encounters. He recalled his own role in bringing Pakistani stars to the IPL before the 2008 Mumbai attacks changed everything.

"I fear for the players," he stated during the interview. He believes that the tension at the political level is not going away and is unfortunately only likely to get worse over time.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For

A bleak outlook for bilateral ties

The 62-year-old concluded that a bilateral series is unlikely to happen in the near future. He dismissed the idea that neutral venues alone could solve the fundamental problems of governance and political strain.

"Pakistan is a problem," Modi stated bluntly when asked about the future of the rivalry. He insisted that the politicisation of the board remains the single greatest roadblock to any meaningful sporting progress.

Also Read: Lalit Modi Proposes IPL Model To Save Test Cricket From Dying