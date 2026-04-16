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HomeSportsIPLIndia vs Pakistan Series: Lalit Modi Reveals Why 'Pakistan Is The Problem' - WATCH

India vs Pakistan Series: Lalit Modi Reveals Why 'Pakistan Is The Problem' - WATCH

Lalit Modi tells Michael Vaughan on The Overlap podcast why India vs Pakistan bilateral cricket is unlikely to resume due to political interference in the PCB.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • External pressures hinder Pakistan Cricket Board's independent decisions.
  • Player safety concerns persist amid high political tension.
  • Modi believes neutral venues won't resolve core issues.

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has expressed significant doubt regarding the resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. Speaking on The Overlap Cricket podcast, he argued that political interference remains the primary hurdle for the sport.

Modi suggested that the current environment makes any competitive series between the two nations impossible. He noted that while fans desire the rivalry, the governing bodies lack the independence required to schedule matches safely.

Lalit Modi On Political Influence

Modi highlighted what he described as a deep-rooted issue within the Pakistan Cricket Board. He claimed that external pressures prevent the board from making decisions that serve only the interest of cricket.

"The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, we would have some traction," Modi told Michael Vaughan. He suggested that currently, the powers that be are pulling the levers.

WATCH VIDEO

Safety and Governance In The Way

Modi also raised alarms regarding the safety of athletes involved in such high-tension encounters. He recalled his own role in bringing Pakistani stars to the IPL before the 2008 Mumbai attacks changed everything.

"I fear for the players," he stated during the interview. He believes that the tension at the political level is not going away and is unfortunately only likely to get worse over time.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For

A bleak outlook for bilateral ties

The 62-year-old concluded that a bilateral series is unlikely to happen in the near future. He dismissed the idea that neutral venues alone could solve the fundamental problems of governance and political strain.

"Pakistan is a problem," Modi stated bluntly when asked about the future of the rivalry. He insisted that the politicisation of the board remains the single greatest roadblock to any meaningful sporting progress.

Also Read: Lalit Modi Proposes IPL Model To Save Test Cricket From Dying

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will India and Pakistan resume bilateral cricket matches soon?

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi expressed significant doubt, citing political interference as the primary hurdle. He believes current political tensions make competitive series impossible.

What is the main reason preventing India-Pakistan cricket matches, according to Lalit Modi?

Modi pointed to political interference and a lack of independence within the Pakistan Cricket Board as the main reasons. He stated external pressures prevent the board from making decisions solely in cricket's interest.

Are there safety concerns for players in potential India-Pakistan cricket matches?

Yes, Lalit Modi raised alarms regarding player safety due to the high tension between the nations. He fears the political tension is unlikely to decrease.

Could neutral venues solve the issues hindering India-Pakistan cricket?

Lalit Modi dismissed neutral venues as a solution. He believes they cannot address the fundamental problems of governance and political strain.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Michael Vaughan IPL 2026 India VS Pakistan
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