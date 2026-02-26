How IPL Was Born: The Vision, Controversies, And Early Hurdles

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is around the corner, with new season likely to begin in the last week of March or early April. Preparations are already in full swing, as squads including Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have started intensive training camps ahead of the 19th edition.

As anticipation builds, here's a detailed look at how Indian Premier League began, who conceptualised it, and the hurdles it faced before becoming a global phenomenon.

Who Proposed IPL?

The idea of launching IPL was conceived by Lalit Modi, who was serving as BCCI vice-president at the time. Riding on the surge in popularity of T20 cricket after India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, Modi envisioned a city-based franchise tournament that would blend cricket, entertainment, and business.

Sharad Pawar, then BCCI President, provided crucial administrative backing. His support ensured institutional approval and helped transform the concept into an official tournament. The league introduced a franchise model in which city-based teams were owned by private entities, featuring players from across the globe who were signed through auctions.

Challenges Before Launch

When the proposal was first presented, BCCI had reservations. Organising a large-scale league with international players, aligning it with the global cricket calendar, and managing logistics across cities appeared daunting.

Also, the franchise-based system was new to Indian cricket and required heavy investment along with lucrative broadcast deals. However, after persistent efforts and successful bids from corporate houses, the project gained momentum. With financial commitments secured and operational plans in place, IPL was officially launched.

When Did IPL Begin?

The inaugural IPL season was held in 2008, featuring eight teams. It marked a turning point in Indian cricket by combining sport with glamour and commercial scale. The first title was won by Rajasthan Royals, whose triumph validated the league's format.

Over the years, IPL has evolved into one of the world’s most watched T20 competitions. What began with eight teams has now expanded to ten, transforming the tournament into a global sporting and commercial powerhouse while boosting Indian cricket’s financial strength.