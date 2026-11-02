Hardik Pandya Trade Update: MI Demand These 2 KKR Players In Exchange

Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians has intensified following the conclusion of IPL 2026. Reports suggest that the all-rounder could move to another franchise ahead of the 2027 season, with as many as six teams reportedly showing interest in securing his services.

Mumbai Indians are believed to be exploring possible trade options, and their discussions with Kolkata Knight Riders have now attracted attention.

According to reports, MI have approached KKR for wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and fast bowler Harshit Rana in exchange for Hardik. However, the Kolkata franchise is reportedly reluctant to let go of either player.

Major Development In Hardik Pandya's Trade Talks

According to a report published by The Telegraph, Mumbai Indians have expressed interest in acquiring Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harshit Rana from KKR as part of a potential deal involving Hardik Pandya.

KKR, however, are believed to be unwilling to release several of their key players. The franchise reportedly has no intention of including Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy or vice-captain Rinku Singh in any such deal. A move involving Cameron Green also appears complicated because of uncertainty over his availability and workload management.

KKR were initially not particularly keen on pursuing Hardik, with his recurring injury concerns and fitness record reportedly influencing their stance. Mumbai, meanwhile, are understood to be looking for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and a quality fast bowler. This explains their reported interest in Raghuvanshi and Rana.

It remains to be seen whether KKR will reconsider their position and agree to release both players. Further discussions between the franchises could take place in the coming days, but no agreement has been confirmed so far.

CSK And Rajasthan Royals Also Linked

KKR are not the only franchise reportedly involved in discussions with Mumbai Indians over Hardik's future. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have also emerged as potential trade partners.

Reports suggest that Mumbai Indians have approached Rajasthan Royals with a proposal involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi in exchange for Hardik. The franchise has also reportedly shown interest in acquiring young CSK batter Ayush Mhatre, but Chennai are said to have rejected that proposal.

An official trade announcement before the retention deadline remains a possibility, although there is still a chance that the all-rounder could continue as Mumbai Indians captain for another IPL season.