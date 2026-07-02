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English NewsSportsIPLHardik Pandya To CSK? Here's What Franchise Finally Said

Hardik Pandya To CSK? Here's What Franchise Finally Said

Mumbai Indians have experienced mixed fortunes under skipper Hardik Pandya, reaching IPL playoffs in only one of the last three seasons while failing to qualify in the other two.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 08:13 PM (IST)

Speculation surrounding Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has gathered pace since the end of IPL 2026, with reports suggesting he could leave the franchise ahead of the next season. Several media outlets have claimed that as many as seven IPL teams are interested in signing the all-rounder, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reportedly emerging as one of the frontrunners.

Amid the growing buzz, CSK has finally addressed the rumours.

IPL trade window for the upcoming 2027 season is currently open, and player movement has already begun. Rishabh Pant has reportedly returned to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants through a trade, adding fuel to speculation surrounding other high-profile transfers. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed reports linking the franchise with Hardik.

CSK responds to Hardik Pandya trade rumours

Speaking to RevSportz, Viswanathan said there have been no discussions within the franchise regarding a move for Hardik Pandya. He added that any conversations related to player trades would only take place after the conclusion of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026.

"There has been no discussion regarding Hardik's trade so far. Any conversation on this matter is only possible after the conclusion of MLC 2026," Viswanathan said.

MLC 2026 is currently being played in the United States, where the Chennai-owned Texas Super Kings are in action. With the franchise management focused on the tournament, which concludes on July 18, any decisions regarding IPL trades are expected to be taken only after its completion.

Mumbai Indians' mixed results under Hardik

Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL season after leading Gujarat Titans for two years. He had previously represented Mumbai from 2015 to 2021 before moving to Gujarat, where he captained the side in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Upon his return, Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. Since then, the franchise has experienced mixed fortunes, reaching the playoffs in only one of the last three seasons while failing to qualify in the other two. Despite the speculation surrounding his future, there has been no official indication from either Mumbai Indians or Hardik Pandya that a trade is imminent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has CSK confirmed interest in signing Hardik Pandya?

No, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan dismissed these reports. He stated there have been no internal discussions regarding a move for Hardik Pandya.

When will Chennai Super Kings discuss potential player trades?

CSK's CEO indicated that trade discussions would only happen after MLC 2026 concludes on July 18. The franchise is currently focused on the ongoing tournament.

Is the IPL trade window open for the 2027 season?

Yes, the IPL trade window for the 2027 season is currently open. Player movement has already begun, with transfers like Rishabh Pant's reported return to Delhi Capitals.

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
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