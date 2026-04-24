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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya's Ex-Wife or New Girlfriend, Who Is Richer Among Natasha & Mahieka Sharma?

Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife or New Girlfriend, Who Is Richer Among Natasha & Mahieka Sharma?

Let's compare the net worth of Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and girlfriend Mahika Sharma. See who leads in wealth between the two popular models.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya confirmed relationship with model Mahika Sharma in October 2025.
  • Natasa Stankovic's net worth is estimated at ₹20 crore from endorsements, music videos.
  • Mahika Sharma's net worth is between ₹3-3.5 crore from modeling, acting.
  • Stankovic and Sharma remain influential in their respective entertainment fields.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya frequently captures public attention for his high-profile lifestyle and personal relationships. Following his formal separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, the all-rounder has been linked to model Mahika Sharma, with the pair confirming their relationship in October 2025.

As fans follow this new chapter in Pandya's life, curiosity has shifted toward the professional success and financial standing of both women. Both Stankovic and Sharma have built significant careers in the fashion and entertainment industries, accumulating wealth through diverse commercial ventures.

The Net Worth of Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian model, dancer, and actress, has been a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment circuit for over a decade. According to various media reports, her estimated net worth stands at approximately ₹20 crore.

Stankovic's primary income streams include high-value brand endorsements, music video appearances, and significant stints on reality television. Her transition from international modeling to a recognisable face in Bollywood has allowed her to maintain a steady financial trajectory despite her personal transitions.

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Mahika Sharma’s Professional Earnings

Mahika Sharma has established a formidable reputation within the Indian modeling industry. Her net worth is currently estimated to be between ₹3 crore and ₹3.5 crore (approximately ₹30 million to ₹35 million), reflecting her steady rise in the fashion world.

Sharma has collaborated with legendary Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. Her earnings are largely driven by runway assignments, acting roles in music videos, and a growing portfolio of brand partnerships that cater to the luxury fashion segment.

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Family Ties and Personal History

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share a son named Agastya, born in July 2020. The couple had a long-standing partnership, getting engaged in early 2020 before eventually celebrating a formal wedding in February 2023, just over a year before their eventual separation.

While the financial gap between Stankovic and Sharma appears notable based on current estimates, both women remain highly influential in their respective fields. As Pandya moves forward with Sharma, their joint public appearances continue to trend across social media platforms and fashion circles.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic formally separate?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic formally separated in 2024. They were engaged in early 2020 and had a formal wedding in February 2023.

Who is Hardik Pandya reportedly in a relationship with now?

Following his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya has been linked to model Mahika Sharma. They confirmed their relationship in October 2025.

What is Natasa Stankovic's estimated net worth?

Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian model, dancer, and actress, has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹20 crore. Her income comes from brand endorsements, music videos, and reality TV.

What is Mahika Sharma's estimated net worth?

Mahika Sharma's net worth is estimated to be between ₹3 crore and ₹3.5 crore. Her earnings are from runway modeling, music videos, and luxury brand partnerships.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Maheika Sharma Natasa Stancovic
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