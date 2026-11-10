Hardik Pandya PBKS Trade Buzz: Arshdeep Singh's Father Makes Big Revelation - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh's family was surprised by the reported trade news.

His father acknowledged emotional attachment to Punjab Kings.

Father happy if Arshdeep joins Mumbai, familiar teammates await.

Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh IPL Trade Saga: The reported trade involving Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has generated considerable buzz ahead of the IPL 2027 season. While Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are yet to confirm any deal officially, comments from Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, have added an interesting dimension to the speculation. Darshan is currently in New Zealand with his son, who is part of India's all-format tour.

During a conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar, he revealed that the family had not been involved in any prior discussion about the reported switch. He also indicated that communication regarding the trade had now arrived.

Arshdeep Singh's Family Caught By Surprise

Arshdeep Singh’s father CONFIRMED the trade! 🔥



Every franchise wants team balance, so they traded him accordingly. We’re very happy with Mumbai Indians. He’ll reunite with his former captain and longtime teammates Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav so we are very happy. [Vimal Kumar] pic.twitter.com/2hgwawI9i4 — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) November 10, 2026

Darshan Singh suggested that the development came as unexpected news for the family, with no advance conversation taking place with the left-arm pacer.

"No, there was no such discussion. We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes."

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The possibility of leaving Punjab Kings also carries an emotional element for Arshdeep.

The franchise has been closely associated with his IPL journey, making a potential departure particularly significant for the family.

Why Arshdeep's Father Is Happy With Mumbai Indians

Darshan explained that Punjab held a special place in his son's heart because of the connection with his home state.

However, he also acknowledged that franchises have to make decisions based on their team-building requirements.

"You know how it is, wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for him, there was a very strong connection with them. So, you do feel a little emotional about it."

Despite the emotional attachment to Punjab, Darshan expressed happiness about the possibility of Arshdeep joining Mumbai Indians.

He pointed to the familiar faces waiting for him at the five-time champions.

"But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy."

Readers are once again reminded that either franchise is yet to make an official announcement, leaving the reported trade awaiting formal confirmation.