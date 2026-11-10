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English NewsSportsIPLHardik Pandya PBKS Trade Buzz: Arshdeep Singh's Father Makes Big Revelation - WATCH

Hardik Pandya PBKS Trade Buzz: Arshdeep Singh's Father Makes Big Revelation - WATCH

Hardik Pandya is expected to leave MI before IPL 2027 after poor seasons as captains, and Arshdeep Singh's name popped up as a possible trade.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh's family was surprised by the reported trade news.
  • His father acknowledged emotional attachment to Punjab Kings.
  • Father happy if Arshdeep joins Mumbai, familiar teammates await.

Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh IPL Trade Saga: The reported trade involving Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has generated considerable buzz ahead of the IPL 2027 season. While Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are yet to confirm any deal officially, comments from Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, have added an interesting dimension to the speculation. Darshan is currently in New Zealand with his son, who is part of India's all-format tour.

During a conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar, he revealed that the family had not been involved in any prior discussion about the reported switch. He also indicated that communication regarding the trade had now arrived.

Arshdeep Singh's Family Caught By Surprise

Darshan Singh suggested that the development came as unexpected news for the family, with no advance conversation taking place with the left-arm pacer.

"No, there was no such discussion. We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes."

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The possibility of leaving Punjab Kings also carries an emotional element for Arshdeep.

The franchise has been closely associated with his IPL journey, making a potential departure particularly significant for the family.

Why Arshdeep's Father Is Happy With Mumbai Indians

Darshan explained that Punjab held a special place in his son's heart because of the connection with his home state.

However, he also acknowledged that franchises have to make decisions based on their team-building requirements.

"You know how it is, wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for him, there was a very strong connection with them. So, you do feel a little emotional about it."

Despite the emotional attachment to Punjab, Darshan expressed happiness about the possibility of Arshdeep joining Mumbai Indians.

He pointed to the familiar faces waiting for him at the five-time champions.

"But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy."

Readers are once again reminded that either franchise is yet to make an official announcement, leaving the reported trade awaiting formal confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest regarding Arshdeep Singh's reported IPL trade?

Reports suggest a trade involving Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has generated buzz. However, neither Punjab Kings nor Mumbai Indians have officially confirmed any deal yet.

How did Arshdeep Singh's family react to the trade speculation?

Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, revealed the family was surprised and had no prior discussions. He mentioned they only recently received official intimation about the development.

Why is Arshdeep Singh's father happy about the potential Mumbai Indians move?

He is happy because familiar faces like his son's old captain and teammates, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, are at Mumbai Indians.

Has the reported trade involving Arshdeep Singh been officially announced?

No, the article clarifies that neither Punjab Kings nor Mumbai Indians have made any official announcement. The reported trade is still awaiting formal confirmation from both franchises.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya
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