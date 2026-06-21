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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya Out? MI Target RR Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal In Shocking IPL Trade Report

Hardik Pandya Out? MI Target RR Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal In Shocking IPL Trade Report

MI and RR Trade: Mumbai Indians want to trade Hardik Pandya for Yashasvi Jaiswal following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians considering trading Hardik Pandya after poor season.
  • Franchise targets Yashasvi Jaiswal as potential Rohit Sharma successor.
  • Pandya also sidelined from Afghanistan ODIs due to quadriceps strain.

Hardik Pandya-Yashasvi Jaiswal Trade: The Mumbai Indians are actively exploring options to part ways with captain Hardik Pandya following an incredibly disappointing domestic season. The five-time Indian Premier League champions have identified brilliant Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as their absolute premier target, according to an explosive trade report published by sports network Revsportz.

A Disastrous Domestic Campaign Sparks Overhaul

Substantial doubts emerged over the star all-rounder after a deeply uninspiring tournament performance. The team slumped to an unacceptable ninth-place finish during the IPL 2026 campaign.

Senior club executives will assemble for an essential review meeting next week to finalize future strategies. The direct professional futures of major international cricketers and coaching staff remain completely on the line.

Entourage Initiates Advanced Dialogues

Representatives handling Pandya have already initiated advanced preliminary dialogues with the Rajasthan management regarding a sensational player swap. Mumbai views Jaiswal as the perfect long-term successor to veteran icon Rohit Sharma.

The franchise might also choose to offload explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav during the upcoming window. Concurrently, prominent youngster Tilak Varma has emerged as the leading candidate to inherit the captaincy.

Fresh Injury Concerns Halt International Progress

Away from the domestic circuit, the 32-year-old all-rounder has encountered fresh physical adversity. He was formally ruled out of the international One-Day International bilateral series against Afghanistan.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India source confirmed to journalists that Pandya picked up a severe quadriceps strain while assessing his fitness at the Centre of Excellence.

Rehabilitation Rules Out Bilateral Contests

Medical personnel believe the complication arose after he bowled his entire ten-over allocation. He was undergoing routine physical clearance following an older back spasm injury.

"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," an anonymous BCCI source explicitly stated regarding his availability.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the Mumbai Indians exploring options to part ways with Hardik Pandya?

The Mumbai Indians are considering moving on from Hardik Pandya due to a deeply uninspiring domestic season. The team finished in an unacceptable ninth-place during the IPL 2026 campaign.

Who is Mumbai Indians' primary target in a potential trade?

The Mumbai Indians have identified brilliant Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as their absolute premier target. They view him as the perfect long-term successor to veteran icon Rohit Sharma.

What is Hardik Pandya's current injury status?

Hardik Pandya was formally ruled out of the international One-Day International bilateral series against Afghanistan. He sustained a severe quadriceps strain while assessing his fitness.

Who is being considered for Mumbai Indians' captaincy?

Prominent youngster Tilak Varma has emerged as the leading candidate to inherit the captaincy. This comes amidst discussions of a potential squad overhaul.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Hardik Pandya Injury Update 2026 IPL Trade Hardik Pandya Trade Rumors Yashasvi Jaiswal Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma MI Captain
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