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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya Marrying Mahieka Sharma On May 22? The Truth Behind Viral Post

Hardik Pandya Marrying Mahieka Sharma On May 22? The Truth Behind Viral Post

Hardik Pandya Marriage: A post on X claiming Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are set to wed in Udaipur on May 22 has gone viral. We investigate the legitimacy of this claim and the account behind it.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral post claims Hardik Pandya marrying Mahieka Sharma May 22.
  • Post gained traction on X, citing a private Udaipur ceremony.
  • Source identified as a parody account with history of fake news.
  • No official confirmation; players focused on professional commitments.

Hardik Pandya Marriage: The Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has become the subject of intense social media interest following a post claiming an imminent wedding. The post, which has circulated rapidly across digital platforms, suggests that the all-rounder is set to marry Mahieka Sharma in Udaipur on May 22. This specific claim has triggered a wave of reactions from cricket fans.

Analyzing The Viral Post On X

The post gained significant traction on Friday, appearing with a caption that describes a "private ceremony" planned for later this month. It has already amassed hundreds of reposts and thousands of likes within a short span of time.

The content specifically mentions Udaipur as the destination for the alleged event. Given the high profile of the cricketer, the claim has naturally caught the attention of those following the current league season closely.

WATCH POST

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The Source Of The Misinformation

Upon closer inspection of the account responsible for the post, it becomes clear that it is a parody profile. This account frequently publishes content designed to mimic official news for the sake of engagement.

The profile in question has a documented history of publishing deceptive content to fish for audience attention. It has previously shared misleading posts regarding Tilak Varma and has been noted for trolling Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Shields Hardik Pandya Amid Brutal Criticism Of MI's IPL 2026 Campaign: 'Quite Unfair'

Awareness Of Deceptive Social Media Tactics

Since cricketers gain immense traction on social media, we need to be aware of these fake posts as they try to fish audience attention. These accounts often use high-impact claims to drive traffic.

The same parody account was recently involved in spreading false narratives about Tilak Varma showing offensive gestures at the dugout. Such posts are intended to stir controversy rather than provide factual information.

No Official Confirmation Of Marriage

As of yet, there is no confirmation nor any other reports of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma getting married. No reputable news agencies or official representatives have validated the claims made in the viral post.

The players remain focused on their professional commitments as the tournament continues. For now, the story of the Udaipur wedding exists solely within the confines of a misleading social media post.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya getting married on May 22 in Udaipur?

A social media post claimed Hardik Pandya is set to marry Mahieka Sharma in Udaipur on May 22. However, this claim is unconfirmed and originates from a parody account.

What is the source of the wedding rumors about Hardik Pandya?

The rumors stem from a parody social media account that frequently publishes deceptive content to gain engagement. This account has a history of spreading misinformation about cricketers.

Has Hardik Pandya's team or any official source confirmed the wedding?

No. There has been no official confirmation from Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma, their representatives, or any reputable news agencies regarding the alleged wedding.

Why should I be cautious of social media posts about cricketers?

Cricketers garner significant social media attention, making them targets for parody accounts. These accounts often spread false claims to attract audience attention and stir controversy.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Hardik Pandya Marriage Mahieka Sharma Udaipur Wedding Fake Viral Post X Parody Account
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