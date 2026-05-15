Hardik Pandya Marrying Mahieka Sharma On May 22? The Truth Behind Viral Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral post claims Hardik Pandya marrying Mahieka Sharma May 22.

Post gained traction on X, citing a private Udaipur ceremony.

Source identified as a parody account with history of fake news.

No official confirmation; players focused on professional commitments.

Hardik Pandya Marriage: The Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has become the subject of intense social media interest following a post claiming an imminent wedding. The post, which has circulated rapidly across digital platforms, suggests that the all-rounder is set to marry Mahieka Sharma in Udaipur on May 22. This specific claim has triggered a wave of reactions from cricket fans.

Analyzing The Viral Post On X

The post gained significant traction on Friday, appearing with a caption that describes a "private ceremony" planned for later this month. It has already amassed hundreds of reposts and thousands of likes within a short span of time.

The content specifically mentions Udaipur as the destination for the alleged event. Given the high profile of the cricketer, the claim has naturally caught the attention of those following the current league season closely.

WATCH POST

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are getting married on May 22 in Udaipur in a private ceremony❤️ pic.twitter.com/t3UUwITWSN — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) May 15, 2026

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The Source Of The Misinformation

Upon closer inspection of the account responsible for the post, it becomes clear that it is a parody profile. This account frequently publishes content designed to mimic official news for the sake of engagement.

The profile in question has a documented history of publishing deceptive content to fish for audience attention. It has previously shared misleading posts regarding Tilak Varma and has been noted for trolling Jasprit Bumrah.

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Awareness Of Deceptive Social Media Tactics

Since cricketers gain immense traction on social media, we need to be aware of these fake posts as they try to fish audience attention. These accounts often use high-impact claims to drive traffic.

The same parody account was recently involved in spreading false narratives about Tilak Varma showing offensive gestures at the dugout. Such posts are intended to stir controversy rather than provide factual information.

No Official Confirmation Of Marriage

As of yet, there is no confirmation nor any other reports of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma getting married. No reputable news agencies or official representatives have validated the claims made in the viral post.

The players remain focused on their professional commitments as the tournament continues. For now, the story of the Udaipur wedding exists solely within the confines of a misleading social media post.