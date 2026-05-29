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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya As New LSG Captain? Massive CSK Twist And Possibilities Of Trade Explained

Hardik Pandya As New LSG Captain? Massive CSK Twist And Possibilities Of Trade Explained

Here are the realistic possibilities of Hardik Pandya joining Lucknow Super Giants as captain after reports of his sudden departure from Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant stepping down as LSG Captain.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 May 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya seeks Mumbai Indians exit due to exhaustion and injury.
  • Lucknow Super Giants need a captain after Rishabh Pant's resignation.
  • Pandya's potential move to Lucknow hinges on complex trade deals.
  • Chennai Super Kings also keen, adding competition for Pandya.

The aftermath of the IPL 2026 league stage has been nothing short of chaos following explosive revelations that a mentally exhausted Hardik Pandya intends to part ways with Mumbai Indians. Simultaneously, Lucknow Super Giants are actively hunting for an experienced Indian leader after accepting Rishabh Pant's sudden resignation. This incredible timing naturally fuels public speculation regarding whether Pandya could realistically inherit the vacant captaincy throne at Lucknow.

Complex Logistical Realities of the Pre-Auction Window

While a direct alliance between the all-rounder and Lucknow Super Giants appears highly attractive on paper, the theoretical switch remains bound by strict financial regulations. Because the tournament operating cycle is entering a mini-auction phase, Lucknow cannot simply purchase the star player out of an open bidding pool.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Quits Captaincy! Massive Leadership Reset Hits Lucknow Super Giants

Instead, the operational move entirely depends on both corporate franchises successfully negotiating a complicated pre-auction trading contract. For this transaction to proceed seamlessly, Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly demand premium domestic assets or a massive financial sum in exchange for letting their marquee player depart.

Threat of a Secondary Bidding War

Furthermore, Lucknow does not hold a monopoly over the all-rounder's immediate signature, as secondary rival franchises are already positioning themselves to hijack any potential deal. Significant social media activity and expert commentary indicate that Chennai Super Kings remain exceptionally keen on securing his services.

Former international batsman Subramaniam Badrinath recently outlined a potential blockbuster swap deal on his digital media channel, suggesting an exchange involving prominent players Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre. Lucknow must possess the necessary trade equity to completely outbid such enticing multi-player packages.

"If I am MI, I would trade Hardik for Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre from CSK. A core trio of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya will take the CSK brand to a different level," former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath stated on his YouTube channel.

Navigating Severe Back Injuries and Complex Roster Demands

The physical durability of the elite thirty-two-year-old also represents a major operational variable that the Lucknow scouting department must evaluate with extreme caution. According to major international news agencies, the seam-bowling all-rounder concluded his recent domestic campaign while nursing an incredibly troublesome back injury.

"Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn't be staying back," an anonymous IPL tournament source revealed to PTI.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Urges BCCI Selectors To Apologise To Yashasvi Jaiswal

Lucknow's executive leadership, guided by Director of Cricket Tom Moody, must determine if rebuilding their fragile middle-order around an injured asset aligns with their cultural goals. If the management prioritises an immediate internal promotion instead, vice-captain Nicholas Pooran remains the definitive choice.

Ultimately, Pandya securing the top job in Lucknow requires a perfect alignment of a massive franchise trade agreement, cleared medical assessments, and superior financial packages. Until those official operational steps materialise completely, the explosive captaincy vacancy remains wide open.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026?

Yes, Hardik Pandya intends to part ways with Mumbai Indians due to mental exhaustion and a back injury. This was revealed after the IPL 2026 league stage.

Why is Rishabh Pant resigning?

The article states Rishabh Pant's sudden resignation without providing a reason. Lucknow Super Giants are looking for a new captain after accepting his decision.

Can Lucknow Super Giants directly buy Hardik Pandya?

No, Lucknow cannot directly buy Hardik Pandya in the open market. The transaction requires a complicated pre-auction trading contract between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Are other teams interested in Hardik Pandya?

Yes, other franchises are interested. Chennai Super Kings are reportedly keen, with a potential swap deal involving Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre being suggested.

What are the concerns about Hardik Pandya's fitness?

Hardik Pandya is dealing with a troublesome back injury. His physical durability is a major factor Lucknow must evaluate with extreme caution.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Subramaniam Badrinath Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya LSG Captain Hardik Pandya Trade Mumbai Indians Rishabh Pant Replacement Lucknow Tom Moody Nicholas Pooran
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