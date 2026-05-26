Gujarat Titans IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans debuted in 2022, consistently reaching IPL Playoffs.

Won title in debut season, runner-up in the next year.

Recent form shows consistency, strong batting and bowling attack.

GT IPL Playoffs Record: Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash on May 26. Although GT are among the newest franchises in the tournament, they have already built a formidable reputation in the Playoffs within a remarkably short period. Since debuting in 2022, Gujarat have consistently looked like a side built for high-pressure games, combining calm leadership, explosive batting, and disciplined bowling performances. What makes GT’s rise even more impressive is how quickly they established themselves as title contenders.

As fans gear up for another huge Playoff night, here’s a closer look at Gujarat Titans’ knockouts record and what it could mean ahead of their clash against RCB.

GT IPL Playoffs Record

Since joining the IPL, GT have played six Playoff matches, winning three and losing three. While the numbers may appear balanced, their performances in knockout games have often reflected composure and tactical clarity beyond their years as a franchise.

Unlike several teams that took years to establish themselves in the tournament, Gujarat immediately adapted to the pressure of the business end of the season.

The franchise lifted the IPL trophy in its debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and followed it up with another outstanding campaign the very next year, reaching the final once again before narrowly missing out on back-to-back titles.

This season, GT once again look like genuine title contenders. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team has showcased consistency throughout the campaign after a rocky start. Their top order has fired collectively, while the bowling attack has repeatedly delivered in pressure situations.

With players like Gill and Sai Sudharsan enjoying excellent form, Gujarat head into the Playoffs carrying strong momentum and confidence.

Also Check: RCB IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Match Time

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 between GT and RCB is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, while the toss is expected to take place around 7:00 PM IST.