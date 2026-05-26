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HomeSportsIPLGujarat Titans IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

Gujarat Titans IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

Can Gujarat Titans continue their strong Playoffs legacy? Ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs RCB, here’s a look at GT’s knockout history and record.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans debuted in 2022, consistently reaching IPL Playoffs.
  • Won title in debut season, runner-up in the next year.
  • Recent form shows consistency, strong batting and bowling attack.

GT IPL Playoffs Record: Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash on May 26. Although GT are among the newest franchises in the tournament, they have already built a formidable reputation in the Playoffs within a remarkably short period. Since debuting in 2022, Gujarat have consistently looked like a side built for high-pressure games, combining calm leadership, explosive batting, and disciplined bowling performances. What makes GT’s rise even more impressive is how quickly they established themselves as title contenders.

As fans gear up for another huge Playoff night, here’s a closer look at Gujarat Titans’ knockouts record and what it could mean ahead of their clash against RCB.

GT IPL Playoffs Record

Since joining the IPL, GT have played six Playoff matches, winning three and losing three. While the numbers may appear balanced, their performances in knockout games have often reflected composure and tactical clarity beyond their years as a franchise.

Unlike several teams that took years to establish themselves in the tournament, Gujarat immediately adapted to the pressure of the business end of the season. 

The franchise lifted the IPL trophy in its debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and followed it up with another outstanding campaign the very next year, reaching the final once again before narrowly missing out on back-to-back titles.

This season, GT once again look like genuine title contenders. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team has showcased consistency throughout the campaign after a rocky start. Their top order has fired collectively, while the bowling attack has repeatedly delivered in pressure situations.

With players like Gill and Sai Sudharsan enjoying excellent form, Gujarat head into the Playoffs carrying strong momentum and confidence.

Also Check: RCB IPL Playoffs History: Wins, Losses, Full Record Explored

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Match Time

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 between GT and RCB is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, while the toss is expected to take place around 7:00 PM IST.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gujarat Titans' overall IPL Playoffs record?

Since their IPL debut, Gujarat Titans have played six IPL Playoff matches, winning three and losing three.

When did Gujarat Titans win the IPL trophy?

Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy in their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

How did Gujarat Titans perform in the IPL season after their debut?

In the season following their debut, Gujarat Titans reached the IPL final once again, narrowly missing out on consecutive titles.

Who is the current captain of Gujarat Titans?

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans have showcased consistency throughout the current campaign.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Playoffs GT IPL
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