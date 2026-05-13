Gujarat Titans Create Big IPL Record With Massive Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans secured their biggest IPL win by 82 runs.

Sudarshan's 61 and Sundar's 50 powered Gujarat's batting.

Pacers Siraj and Rabada dismantled Sunrisers' top order early.

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans produced a dominant all round display to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in IPL 2026, registering the biggest victory by runs in the franchise’s history. The emphatic triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad also handed SRH their heaviest defeat in terms of runs in the tournament. After putting 168 runs on the board, Gujarat’s bowlers completely dismantled Hyderabad’s batting order and bundled them out for only 86 runs in 14.5 overs.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans top three biggest wins by runs In IPL:

82 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

77 runs vs Rajasthan Royals

62 runs vs Mumbai Indians

The win pushed GT to the top of the IPL 2026 points table and brought them a step closer to securing a Playoff berth.

Sai Sudarshan & Sundar Lead GT's Batting Charge

Batting first, Gujarat Titans recovered well after a cautious start thanks to impressive knocks from Sai Sudarshan and Washington Sundar. Sudarshan anchored the innings with a composed 61, while Sundar played an aggressive hand and added 50 valuable runs in the middle overs.

The duo helped Gujarat post a competitive total of 168 despite Hyderabad managing to keep things relatively tight during parts of the innings. Their partnership proved crucial on a pitch where batting was not entirely comfortable.

Gujarat’s latest victory also became their largest ever IPL win by margin of runs. Their previous biggest victory had come earlier this season against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs.

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Gujarat Pacers Destroy SRH’s Top Order

Sunrisers Hyderabad never recovered after losing early wickets during the chase. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada set the tone with fiery spells in the powerplay, removing key batters including Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Smaran Ravichandran within the first six overs.

The early breakthroughs left SRH under immense pressure, and the batting line up failed to build any resistance afterwards. Siraj maintained tight control with the ball, conceding just 11 runs in his three over spell.

Jason Holder then capitalised in the middle overs and ripped through the lower order. The all-rounder picked up three wickets while giving away only 20 runs in four overs, ensuring Hyderabad never found a way back into the contest.

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