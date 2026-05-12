GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Live Streaming & Playoffs Race Impact

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH and GT clash with playoff implications, both tied on points.

SRH aims to reclaim top spot; GT seeks fourth win.

Ahmedabad pitch usually favors batters, with dew expected.

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: As IPL 2026 slowly moves towards its final stage, the excitement, pressure and competition between teams are getting more intense with every match. Among the top-performing sides this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are now all set to face each other in what is expected to be one of the biggest clashes of the league stage. Sitting at the second and third spot respectively on the points table, both teams will go head-to-head in a match that could heavily impact the playoff race and the top-two standings.

This game will not just shape the trajectory of these two sides in the points table, but also hand the winning team a massive advantage heading into the final phase of the tournament.

GT vs SRH: Background, Form & Performance

SRH have remained one of the strongest teams this season despite having a slightly shaky start to their campaign. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently overtook them at the top of the table, pushing Pat Cummins’ side down a spot.

With this match, the Pat Cummins-led side will look to reclaim the top position once again. Interestingly, SRH have never defeated GT at their home ground in Ahmedabad, making this clash even more crucial for them.

On the other hand, Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, are also coming into the game in explosive form. The side is currently on a four-match winning streak and sits just below SRH on the points table.

Both sides are currently on 14 points from 11 matches, so a win tonight for either will boost their chances of securing a top-two finish.

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GT VS SRH: Pitch Report

For today’s IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the pitch is expected to favour batters while still offering some help to bowlers.

The surface usually provides good bounce and pace, making stroke-play easier, while bowlers who hit the right lengths can also get assistance. Dew in the second innings could make bowling tougher later in the game.

GT VS SRH: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma/Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Saqib Hussain

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga

GT VS SRH: Live Streaming Details

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans can watch the live streaming on JioHotstar, while the television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

GT VS SRH: Toss Timing

The toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the usual time of 7:00 PM IST, while the match is scheduled to begin from 7:30 PM IST.

GT VS SRH: Weather Update

Ahmedabad is currently under a heatwave alert, with an extremely hot evening expected during the match hours.

There is almost no chance of rain as per weather forecasts, with the heat likely to test the endurance of the players. Day temperatures have touched around 44-45 degrees Celsius and are expected to settle around 34-35 degrees Celsius by the match start time at 7:30 PM IST.

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