Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLGT vs RR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR Toss Update, Playing 11: Follow the live toss update and confirmed playing 11 for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash at Mullanpur stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 May 2026 07:08 PM (IST)

The ultimate path to Sunday’s championship finale has taken its first major tactical turn tonight as Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the coin toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. This high-pressure Qualifier 2 knockout fixture at Mullanpur will determine who secures the remaining spot alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. This live report tracks the action instantly.

RR Wins Toss And Opts To Bat First

Skipper Riyan Parag's decision to put runs on the board aligns perfectly with traditional knockout strategies aimed at minimizing intense scoreboard pressure later in the evening. The local management at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has provided a high-quality surface engineered with red and black soil.

While fast bowlers can expect genuine lateral movement and carry during the opening powerplay overs, the track is expected to evolve into an absolute batting paradise. However, the decision to bat first means Rajasthan's bowling contingent must combat heavy evening dew during the second innings.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Captains' Perspective 

Following the flip of the coin, Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag explained his choice to bat first, highlighting how the surface is expected to change as the game advances into the evening. He feels confident that setting a target is the ideal approach on this specific New Chandigarh deck tonight.

"We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team," Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said at the toss.

Conversely, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill looked entirely comfortable despite losing the coin toss in the middle. He stated that his team is fully prepared for the immense high-pressure situation, knowing exactly what is at stake for the former champions in this knockout.

"We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back," Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

GT vs RR Confirmed Team Line-Ups

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs RR Live IPL 2026 Mullanpur Pitch Report Today GT Vs RR Playing 11 GT Vs RR Toss Result IPL 2026 Qualifer 2 GT Vs RR Live Toss Update Qualifier 2 Playing 11 Today Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Team Updates.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
GT vs RR Live: Over 7: 6 runs. Bowler: Washington Sundar. Rajasthan Royals: 76/2 (rr 10.86)
GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Q2: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Faces Riyan Parag's Rajasthan
IPL
Chacha Cricket Retires: Famous Pakistan Fan Abdul Jalil Quits After 60 Years Of Cheering
Chacha Cricket Retires: Famous Pakistan Fan Abdul Jalil Quits After 60 Years Of Cheering
IPL
GT vs RR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
GT vs RR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
IPL
Hardik Pandya As New LSG Captain? Massive CSK Twist And Possibilities Of Trade Explained
Hardik Pandya As New LSG Captain? Massive CSK Twist And Possibilities Of Trade Explained
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget