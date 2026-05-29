GT vs RR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

The ultimate path to Sunday’s championship finale has taken its first major tactical turn tonight as Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the coin toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. This high-pressure Qualifier 2 knockout fixture at Mullanpur will determine who secures the remaining spot alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. This live report tracks the action instantly.

RR Wins Toss And Opts To Bat First

Skipper Riyan Parag's decision to put runs on the board aligns perfectly with traditional knockout strategies aimed at minimizing intense scoreboard pressure later in the evening. The local management at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has provided a high-quality surface engineered with red and black soil.

While fast bowlers can expect genuine lateral movement and carry during the opening powerplay overs, the track is expected to evolve into an absolute batting paradise. However, the decision to bat first means Rajasthan's bowling contingent must combat heavy evening dew during the second innings.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Captains' Perspective

Following the flip of the coin, Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag explained his choice to bat first, highlighting how the surface is expected to change as the game advances into the evening. He feels confident that setting a target is the ideal approach on this specific New Chandigarh deck tonight.

"We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team," Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said at the toss.

Conversely, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill looked entirely comfortable despite losing the coin toss in the middle. He stated that his team is fully prepared for the immense high-pressure situation, knowing exactly what is at stake for the former champions in this knockout.

"We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back," Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

GT vs RR Confirmed Team Line-Ups

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja