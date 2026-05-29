WATCH: Shubman Gill Won Toss But Left Fuming As GT vs RR Toss Conducted Twice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversial coin flip decision irked Gujarat Titans captain Gill.

Officials failed to record Riyan Parag's initial toss call.

Match referee ordered a second flip, favoring Rajasthan Royals.

Gill discussed unfair procedural repetition with coach Nehra.

GT vs RR Live: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill expressed immense frustration following a highly controversial refereeing decision during the pre-match coin flip for Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. The high-profile technical error forced the captains to conduct the official procedure twice, completely altering the initial strategic baseline and giving their confident opponents an immediate mental advantage ahead of the sudden-death knockout.

Why The Toss Happened Twice?

The chaotic scene unfolded in the middle when match officials failed to accurately record the initial verbal call from visiting skipper Riyan Parag under the roaring stadium atmosphere. Gill comfortably won that initial coin flip and intended to immediately secure the choice of setting a definitive first-innings target under the lights.

However, match referee Prakash Bhatt intervened immediately, claiming he could not hear the verbal call clearly over the intense crowd noise. The decision-maker ordered an immediate second flip, generating substantial confusion among the technical staff gathered around the playing square.

During the second attempt, Parag delivered an incredibly loud call of heads that was clearly captured by broadcasting equipment. The coin landed in his favour, allowing the Rajasthan skipper to immediately claim the tactical advantage by choosing to bat first.

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Post-Toss Discussion with Ashish Nehra

The sudden reversal left the young Gujarat opening batsman visibly miffed given that he had already secured the initial victory. His immediate post-match comments highlighted the underlying irritation of losing out on a crucial team directive due to poor officiating.

"We would have batted first as well. 40 overs of play have already been on the wicket, and we didn't think it's gonna change much, but unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill stated after the incident.

Television cameras immediately tracked the young leader heading straight toward the boundary rope to engage in a highly animated discussion with head coach Ashish Nehra. Gill sported an incredibly angry look while gesturing wildly about the unfair procedural repetition that had just occurred.

Cricket historians quickly noted that this shocking incident closely mirrors a legendary administrative breakdown that occurred during the iconic 2011 World Cup final. During that historic evening at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, immense crowd decibels created an identical communication barrier.