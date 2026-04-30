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HomeSportsIPLGT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Takes On 'Unbeaten' RCB In Ahmedabad

GT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Takes On 'Unbeaten' RCB In Ahmedabad

GT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Titans has the home advantage, but RCB’s clinical form makes them slight favorites to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:04 PM (IST)

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GT vs RCB Score Live Updates From Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad As Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates GT vs RCB Live Score: Gujarat Takes On 'Unbeaten' RCB In Ahmedabad
Both teams enter this Match 42 with distinct momentums.
Source : PTI

Background

GT vs RCB Live Score: As the IPL 2026 season heats up, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad prepares to host a high-stakes encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), tonight, April 30.

Match Context & Standings

Both teams enter this Match 42 with distinct momentums. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, is currently a juggernaut, having won six of their eight matches. A victory tonight would propel them to the top of the table, leapfrogging the current leaders.

Conversely, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are fighting to keep their playoff hopes stable. Sitting in 5th place with four wins and four losses, the Titans are burdened by a negative net run rate (-0.475). For GT, this isn't just about the points; it’s about a convincing win to repair their standing.

Key Player Matchups

Virat Kohli vs. GT Bowlers: Kohli has an extraordinary record in this fixture, aggregating 432 runs at an average of over 85. His battle against Rashid Khan in the middle overs will likely define the RCB innings.

Sai Sudharsan in Prime Form: After a slow start, Sudharsan has been electric, coming off a century and a high score of 87 in his last two outings.

The Powerplay Battle: With Phil Salt ruled out for RCB, Jacob Bethell is expected to debut. They face a GT attack featuring Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj (playing for GT in 2026), who will look to exploit any early swing.

Pitch and Conditions

The Ahmedabad surface has been a batter’s paradise this season, with par scores hovering around 200-210. While the pacers may find some zip under lights, the large boundaries will reward clever placement. Historically, the toss has favored bowling first due to the potential influence of dew in the second innings.

Prediction: While GT has the home advantage, RCB’s clinical form makes them slight favorites to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

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