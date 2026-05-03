Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commentator Danny Morrison asked Shubman Gill about wedding bells.

Gujarat Titans captain Gill appeared surprised by the personal question.

Gill quickly denied any upcoming wedding plans live on air.

Despite distraction, Gill confirmed Gujarat Titans would bowl first.

GT vs PBKS Live: The toss for Match 46 of IPL 2026 provided a light-hearted yet awkward highlight as Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was caught off guard by a personal inquiry. Before the focus shifted to the tactical battle against Punjab Kings, veteran commentator Danny Morrison chose to probe the young skipper about his private life.

Also Read: GT vs PBKS Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

The "Wedding" Stumper

As the formal toss proceedings concluded at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Morrison decided to stray from cricketing matters. The seasoned broadcaster questioned the twenty-six-year-old opening batter regarding his relationship status and potential future plans.

"Still, Shubhers, there are no wedding bells around the corner? Anything that we need to know about," Morrison asked during the live broadcast.

The question appeared to leave the Gujarat captain briefly speechless. Gill took a visible moment to process the query before offering a short and firm denial to move the conversation forward.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

Gill’s Reaction and Toss Outcome

The Gujarat Titans leader looked visibly stunned by the personal nature of the question on the field. After the brief pause, Gill simply responded with, "No. No. Nothing," effectively ending that line of questioning.

Morrison quickly moved on to speak with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer once the exchange concluded. Despite the brief distraction, Gill remained focused on the task at hand as he confirmed the Titans would be bowling first in Ahmedabad.

The exchange has since gained traction on social media, with fans noting the rare occasion where the composed youngster seemed genuinely rattled. However, his focus quickly returned to the gt vs pbks predicted strategies as he prepares his side to face the league leaders.

Also Read: Watch: Is This IPL 2026’s Best Catch? Powell Shatters His Shades To Dismiss Klaasen