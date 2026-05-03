GT Claims Victory Over PBKS By 4 Wickets In Final Over Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans secured a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings collapsed early but recovered to 163.

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar anchored the chase.

Sundar clinched the win with one ball remaining.

GT vs PBKS Highlights: Gujarat Titans secured a vital four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 164, the hosts reached 167 for 6 with one ball remaining. Jason Holder claimed four wickets for 24 runs to stifle Punjab, while Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar played pivotal roles with the bat to guide their side home in a final-over thriller.

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The Early Collapse and Recovery

Punjab Kings faced immediate distress after being invited to bat first in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the opening over, dismissing both Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly without significant contribution. Kagiso Rabada maintained the pressure by removing Prabhsimran Singh, leaving the visitors in a precarious position at 47 for 5 within the first nine overs of the innings.

A resolute 79-run partnership between Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stoinis sparked a recovery for the league leaders. Shedge was particularly aggressive, striking 57 from 29 deliveries including five sixes. His assault on Manav Suthar yielded 27 runs in a single over. Stoinis provided steady support with 40 runs from 31 balls before Jason Holder dismantled the lower order.

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Sudharsan Anchors the Pursuit

The Titans' response began poorly as captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for only five runs. However, Sai Sudharsan restored order with a composed 57 from 41 balls. His innings featured five boundaries and a solitary six, providing the necessary stability. Despite the steady fall of wickets at the other end, Sudharsan ensured the required run rate remained within reach.

Punjab's bowling attack attempted to claw back into the contest through Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Both seamers claimed two wickets each, creating tension as the match moved towards its conclusion. The dismissal of Sudharsan in the fifteenth over forced the lower middle order to take responsibility under the floodlights with the match hanging in the balance.

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Sundar Clinches Final Over Victory

Washington Sundar proved to be the calmest figure in the stadium during the closing stages. He struck an unbeaten 40 from 23 deliveries, finding the boundary on five occasions to tilt the momentum. With the scores level in the final over, Sundar remained composed to secure the win for Gujarat with just one delivery left in the match.

This victory provides a significant boost to the playoff aspirations of the Titans. For the Punjab Kings, it represents a rare lapse in an otherwise dominant season. The result highlights the fine margins of the format, as the hosts capitalised on crucial moments to overcome the league leaders in front of a passionate home crowd.

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