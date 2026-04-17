GT vs KKR, IPL 2026 LIVE: Shubhman Gill's Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium. Check GT vs KKR playing 11, pitch report, and live score updates.
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Background
GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Action shifts to the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2026 encounter. With momentum firmly on their side, Shreyas Iyer’s Knight Riders will be aiming to continue their dominance and tighten their grip at the top of the standings.
Playing away from home, the resurgent KKR will back their balanced unit to deliver another commanding performance against a competitive Gujarat side. The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will look to leverage their massive home support to halt the Kolkata juggernaut.
GT Aim for Dominance vs Table-Toppers KKR
The Gujarat Titans enter the contest looking to solidify their position in the top four. While they have shown flashes of brilliance, the Titans have struggled with consistency in their middle-order scoring. Much will depend on how well Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan handle the mystery spin of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine.
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have emerged as the team to beat this season. Their bowling unit has been clinical in the death overs, and the opening pair has consistently provided explosive starts. The contest could ultimately hinge on whether Rashid Khan can provide the breakthroughs needed to rattle the clinical KKR middle order.
High-Scoring Thriller Expected at Ahmedabad
The Narendra Modi Stadium is a verified "batter's paradise," known for producing high-scoring thrillers with its lightning-fast outfield and true bounce. With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, the toss-winning captain will likely opt to field first to exploit the easier chasing conditions.
Although historical records favour the Titans at this venue, the current form heavily tilts toward Kolkata. With both teams desperate for points, one to maintain their streak and the other to climb higher, fans can expect an intense and entertaining clash under the Ahmedabad lights.
GT vs KKR: Match Details & Predicted 11
Date & Time: Friday, April 17, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live Streaming: Free on JioCinema
TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Gujarat Titans (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
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