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HomeSportsIPLGT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium

Get the complete action from the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. Check the head-to-head stats, predicted lineups, Pitch Report and all updates live here

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:00 PM (IST)

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GT vs CSK live score updates ipl 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match today playing 11 weather pitch report Live Updates 21 May 2026 GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium
Source : PTI

Background

The Gujarat Titans are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in a highly anticipated Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the home franchise aims to solidify their commanding top tier standing, the visitors arrive facing a desperate must win situation to preserve their remaining postseason qualification prospects.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Metric

The statistical record between these two competitive units remains closely balanced across their previous encounters. Gujarat holds a slight advantage with five victories compared to Chennai’s four wins since their initial tournament introduction.

Their most recent encounter in April saw the Titans secure a comprehensive eight-wicket victory at Chepauk. Sai Sudharsan systematically dismantled the Chennai bowling unit during that fixture, scoring a brilliant eighty-seven.

GT vs CSK Playing 11 (Predicted)

Gujarat Titans Probable 11: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

The home side enters this fixture with a settled opening partnership that has consistently provided explosive starts. Captain Shubman Gill aims to exploit the initial fielding restrictions against the new ball.

The middle order remains highly versatile, featuring experienced international finishers capable of altering the scoring rate rapidly. The local management would prioritise a balanced bowling attack to counter the opposition.

Chennai Super Kings Probable 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

The visiting franchise relies heavily on the tactical leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad to anchor their unstable top order. The squad requires a significantly improved collective performance to challenge the hosts.

The inclusion of multiple spin options would provide vital depth during the crucial middle overs of the innings. The team management has focused intensely on defensive fielding strategies for this away game.

The Ahmedabad Pitch and Toss Factor

The pristine surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally offers an exceptional batting deck with true bounce. However, the track has shown tendencies to grip for slower bowlers during early evening.

The impending arrival of heavy seasonal dew remains the primary factor influencing the team captains. Winning the coin toss will almost certainly prompt the victorious leader to select fielding first.

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