Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Titans posted a massive 229/4 on a batting-friendly surface.

Gill and Sudharsan scored quick half-centuries early on.

Buttler's unbeaten 57-ball fifty sealed the formidable score.

Siraj and Rabada's fiery pace decimated CSK's top order.

The Gujarat Titans secured a commanding victory over the Chennai Super Kings by eighty-nine runs during Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts capitalised fully on a batting friendly surface to post a mammoth total before their clinical bowling department completely dismantled the visiting lineup during the initial exchanges.

Titan Batters Record Brutal Half Centuries

Invited to bat first, the home side established immediate dominance through a phenomenal opening partnership between captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The aggressive pair systematically punished the loose deliveries to put on a record hundred-plus stand.

Gill launched a brilliant offensive by racing to a twenty-three ball half-century, eventually accumulating sixty-four runs off thirty-seven balls. His elegant strokeplay allowed the local franchise to register massive momentum within the initial powerplay restrictions.

Sudharsan matching his partner's aggression, systematically cleared the ropes to record a magnificent eighty-four runs from fifty-three deliveries. The consistent young southpaw hit seven boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the massive total.

The final flourish was delivered by the experienced international Jos Buttler, who illuminated the packed stadium with an unbeaten fifty-seven off twenty-seven balls. His brutal finishing masterclass guided Gujarat to a formidable final score of 229 for four.

Seam Storm Shashes Visiting Top Order

Chasing an imposing target of 230 runs, the Chennai batting order suffered an immediate collapse against a highly disciplined local bowling department. Speedster Mohammed Siraj delivered an exceptional triple strike to break the spine of the chase.

The premier Indian seamer removed the dangerous Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the very first delivery of the innings. He followed it up by dismissing key top-order assets to leave the visitors completely reeling.

Kagiso Rabada maintained the pressure from the opposite end, claiming three vital wickets for thirty-two runs. The sharp bounce generated by the international pace unit proved completely unplayable for the struggling traveling franchise.

Spin Weaponry Seals Comprehensive Victory

The crafty Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan entered the bowling fold during the middle overs to extinguish any remaining hopes of a late visiting comeback. He bowled with exquisite precision to dismantle the lower middle order completely.

Rashid claimed three quick wickets for just eighteen runs in his short spell, removing the resilient Shivam Dube who top-scored with a quickfire forty-seven. The entire Chennai batting lineup was eventually bowled out for 140 runs in just 13.4 overs.

The extensive victory guarantees the local franchise a secure hold on the second spot within the current league standings. Meanwhile, the heavy defeat leaves the five-time champions facing absolute mathematical elimination from the postseason playoff race.