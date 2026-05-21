Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLGujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink

Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink

GT vs CSK Highlights: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler slam blistering fifties as Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Titans posted a massive 229/4 on a batting-friendly surface.
  • Gill and Sudharsan scored quick half-centuries early on.
  • Buttler's unbeaten 57-ball fifty sealed the formidable score.
  • Siraj and Rabada's fiery pace decimated CSK's top order.

The Gujarat Titans secured a commanding victory over the Chennai Super Kings by eighty-nine runs during Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts capitalised fully on a batting friendly surface to post a mammoth total before their clinical bowling department completely dismantled the visiting lineup during the initial exchanges.

Titan Batters Record Brutal Half Centuries

Invited to bat first, the home side established immediate dominance through a phenomenal opening partnership between captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The aggressive pair systematically punished the loose deliveries to put on a record hundred-plus stand.

Gill launched a brilliant offensive by racing to a twenty-three ball half-century, eventually accumulating sixty-four runs off thirty-seven balls. His elegant strokeplay allowed the local franchise to register massive momentum within the initial powerplay restrictions.

Sudharsan matching his partner's aggression, systematically cleared the ropes to record a magnificent eighty-four runs from fifty-three deliveries. The consistent young southpaw hit seven boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the massive total.

The final flourish was delivered by the experienced international Jos Buttler, who illuminated the packed stadium with an unbeaten fifty-seven off twenty-seven balls. His brutal finishing masterclass guided Gujarat to a formidable final score of 229 for four.

Seam Storm Shashes Visiting Top Order

Chasing an imposing target of 230 runs, the Chennai batting order suffered an immediate collapse against a highly disciplined local bowling department. Speedster Mohammed Siraj delivered an exceptional triple strike to break the spine of the chase.

The premier Indian seamer removed the dangerous Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the very first delivery of the innings. He followed it up by dismissing key top-order assets to leave the visitors completely reeling.

Kagiso Rabada maintained the pressure from the opposite end, claiming three vital wickets for thirty-two runs. The sharp bounce generated by the international pace unit proved completely unplayable for the struggling traveling franchise.

Spin Weaponry Seals Comprehensive Victory

The crafty Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan entered the bowling fold during the middle overs to extinguish any remaining hopes of a late visiting comeback. He bowled with exquisite precision to dismantle the lower middle order completely.

Rashid claimed three quick wickets for just eighteen runs in his short spell, removing the resilient Shivam Dube who top-scored with a quickfire forty-seven. The entire Chennai batting lineup was eventually bowled out for 140 runs in just 13.4 overs.

The extensive victory guarantees the local franchise a secure hold on the second spot within the current league standings. Meanwhile, the heavy defeat leaves the five-time champions facing absolute mathematical elimination from the postseason playoff race.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Gujarat Titans perform against the Chennai Super Kings?

The Gujarat Titans secured a commanding victory over the Chennai Super Kings by eighty-nine runs. They posted a mammoth total and their bowling unit dismantled the visiting lineup.

What were the key batting performances for Gujarat Titans?

Shubman Gill scored sixty-four runs off thirty-seven balls, Sai Sudharsan made eighty-four runs from fifty-three deliveries, and Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on fifty-seven off twenty-seven balls.

How did Gujarat Titans' bowlers perform?

Mohammed Siraj took a triple strike, and Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets for thirty-two runs. Rashid Khan also took three quick wickets for eighteen runs.

What is the impact of this victory on the league standings?

The victory guarantees Gujarat Titans a secure hold on the second spot in the league standings. The Chennai Super Kings are mathematically eliminated from the postseason playoff race.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Jos Buttler Shubman Gill Rashid Khan GT Vs CSK Highlights IPL 2026 Sai Sudharsan GT Vs CSK Match Report GT Vs CSK Result IPL 2026 Match 66 Chennai Super Kings Eliminated.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink
Gujarat Titans Secure Dominant 89-Run Victory To Push Chennai To Elimination Brink
IPL
Gujarat Titans win by 89 runs
IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Score Live: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Battles With Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai
IPL
FACT CHECK: Truth Behind Viral Video Of CSK Fan Beaten For Stealing Wallets - WATCH
FACT CHECK: Truth Behind Viral Video Of CSK Fan Beaten For Stealing Wallets - WATCH
IPL
GT vs CSK Live: Man In CSK Jersey Beaten By Crowd For Allegedly Stealing Wallets During GT vs CSK Match - WATCH
GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Bengal Re-Poll: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Seat
Punjab Horror: Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Flees to Canada
Breaking:Severe Heatwave Grips North India as Temperatures Touch 48°C, IMD Issues Alert
Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
India-Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: No Clear Reset In Sight
Opinion
Embed widget