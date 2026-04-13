GT vs CSK Fixtures Swapped - Check New Dates, Venues And Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans vs CSK matches swapped.

Ahmedabad and Chennai home/away games are interchanged.

BCCI confirms revised schedule; fans advised on tickets.

IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Fixtures Swapped: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a significant revision to the ongoing IPL 2026 schedule, specifically involving the highly anticipated matches between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In an official media advisory released on Monday, the governing body confirmed that the two franchises will swap their home and away fixtures originally slated for late April and May.

The schedule change has been necessitated by the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other regions of Gujarat, which are currently scheduled for April 26.

The Revised Schedule and Venue Details

The first meeting between the two sides, which was initially meant to be an afternoon clash in Ahmedabad on April 26, has now been moved to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This fixture will retain its original start time of 3:30 PM IST.

In return, the second leg of the rivalry, originally scheduled to take place in Chennai on May 21, will now move to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This reverse fixture will be held as an evening game, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. The shift ensures that the logistics of the tournament do not conflict with local civic voting processes, providing a smoother experience for fans and security personnel alike.

Impact on Title Race Logistics

While the change is purely administrative, it alters the travel plans for both squads during the business end of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings will now enjoy the benefit of an additional home game in April, while Gujarat Titans will host the yellow brigade in May.

Fans who have already secured tickets for these specific dates are advised to check with official ticketing partners regarding the validity of their bookings or potential refund processes. The BCCI has assured that all other fixtures remain unchanged and the tournament will proceed as per the established calendar.