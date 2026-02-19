Sai Sudharsan Recovers From Rib Injury, Joins GT Captain Shubhman Gill In IPL 2026 Preps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sai Sudharsan injury update: Gujarat Titans' star opener B Sai Sudharsan has officially returned to the training crease following a grueling recovery from a serious rib injury. The 24-year-old left-hander has joined captain Shubman Gill to spearhead pre-season preparations at Nathdwara's Miraj International Cricket Stadium. Sudharsan, who was GT's leading run-getter in IPL 2025 with 759 runs, successfully completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence after fracturing his seventh right rib last December.

Road to Recovery

Sudharsan’s season was momentarily derailed last December during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for the Tamil Nadu cricket team. While attempting a diving run against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad, the opener suffered a fracture to the anterior cortex of his seventh right rib.

The recovery process was meticulously managed at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The structured rehabilitation program initially focused on lower-body conditioning and core stability before progressing to the full-intensity batting drills he is now performing alongside his IPL teammates.

Ashish Nehra and Parthiv Patel To Lead Titans

Under the leadership of head coach Ashish Nehra and assistant coach Parthiv Patel, the 2022 champions are doubling down on a strategy of continuity. The franchise has retained a formidable core of 20 players who guided the team to the playoffs last season.

This stable foundation includes Indian mainstays like Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia.

The international contingent also remains elite, featuring the explosive Jos Buttler, spin wizard Rashid Khan, and premier South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, ensuring a world-class balance of experience and raw power.

New Arsenal From Mini Auction

To address specific tactical gaps identified during their 2025 campaign, the Titans bolstered their roster with five strategic signings during the mini-auction.

The team roped in West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips to provide versatile middle-order options and veteran leadership.

The pace department received a fresh injection of speed with the inclusion of England’s Luke Wood and talented Indian fast bowler Ashok Sharma. These additions are designed to provide the depth necessary for another deep run in the upcoming 2026 season.