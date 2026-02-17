Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report

Gautam Gambhir reportedly approached for a major IPL role by Rajasthan Royals, sparking questions about his future with Team India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, is currently busy with the Men in Blue at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, having already reached the Super 8s stage.

However, he apparently has been approached a lucrative IPL return.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, a new stakeholder expected to join the Royals’ ownership group has offered Gautam Gambhir a 2-3% stake, coupled with significant operational control.

Gautam Gambhir Set For IPL Return?

Gautam Gambhir has an illustrious IPL record, both as captain and mentor. He won 2 titles with KKR as a player, and then later returned to lead them to a third triumph, but as mentor.

He had also led the Lucknow Super Giants to back-to-back Playoffs as mentor. This seems to be the reason behind RR's reported offer to the Indian head coach.

Dainik Jagran quoted, "A majority of Rajasthan Royals shareholders are selling their stake to the new owners. The deal is currently in a transferable state. One of the owners in RR’s new management has offered Gambhir a two-to-three per cent stake, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor,"

However, it is worth noting that Gambhir has his contract with the Indian cricket team through the ICC World Cup 2027, and as per laws, cannot take up coaching roles with the national team and an IPL franchise at the same time.

So in theory, if he was to accept this offer, he would have to leave the Men in Blue, which seems pretty unlikely.

What's even more interesting is that Dainik Jagran have also reported Gautam Gambhir being interested in coaching India at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The matches will be played in the T20 format during that tournament, with the sport making a comeback after more than 100 years.

Also Check: India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gautam Gambhir returning to the IPL?

A new stakeholder in the Rajasthan Royals has reportedly offered Gautam Gambhir a stake and significant operational control. However, his current contract with the Indian team makes this unlikely.

What is Gautam Gambhir's IPL history?

Gambhir has a successful IPL career, winning titles as a player with KKR and later as a mentor. He also led the Lucknow Super Giants to consecutive playoffs as mentor.

What is Gautam Gambhir's current role?

Gautam Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team and is participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with them.

Can Gautam Gambhir coach the Indian team and an IPL franchise simultaneously?

No, according to the article, laws prevent him from taking on coaching roles with both the national team and an IPL franchise at the same time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup Rajasthan Royals IPL
