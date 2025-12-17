From Financial Struggles To IPL Crores: Kartik Sharma’s Story Rooted In Family Sacrifice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kartik Sharma’s name has dominated conversations since the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi, where the Chennai Super Kings secured the young cricketer for a staggering Rs 14.20 crore.

With a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, Kartik’s rapid jump into the big league is not just a cricketing story, but one rooted in years of struggle, sacrifice and unshakeable belief at home.

The fierce bidding reflected how keen multiple franchises were to sign him, ultimately driving his price sky-high. While Kartik has now become a millionaire overnight, the journey behind this moment is one marked by hardship and perseverance.

A Father’s Unfulfilled Dream Becomes a Mission

Kartik’s rise is deeply tied to his father, Manoj Sharma, who once harboured ambitions of playing professional cricket himself. A bowler by trade, Manoj’s career was cut short due to injury, forcing him to step away from the sport.

That setback, however, turned into a lifelong mission.

Before the IPL spotlight and crore-plus contracts, Kartik’s family struggled to meet basic needs. There was a time when arranging two proper meals a day was difficult.

Manoj Sharma took on multiple jobs to keep the household running, tutoring children in Bharatpur, selling cold drinks, and doing odd jobs wherever possible.

When Kartik was selected at the Under-14 state level, the family’s financial condition was stretched to its limits. Yet, that milestone only strengthened their resolve to keep pushing forward.

Jewellery Sold, Property Let Go for a Dream

The sacrifices made by Kartik’s parents are as striking as his auction price. To fund his early cricketing journey, Kartik’s mother sold her jewellery, while his father parted with his gold chain.

As Kartik showed more promise, Manoj went even further, selling his shop, taking out a loan, and investing in a bowling machine along with 500 cricket balls.

That faith has now paid off in the grandest way possible. From financial uncertainty to becoming one of the most talked-about names of the IPL 2026 auction, Kartik Sharma’s story stands as a reminder that behind every big cheque lies years of unseen struggle.