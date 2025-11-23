Five Players Who May Retire After IPL 2026

Speculation is growing that several senior players could call time on their IPL careers after the 2026 season, given their age, workload, and recent performances.

Although retirement decisions rest solely with the players, a few big names are frequently discussed as nearing the final chapter of their IPL journeys.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni remains the most talked-about name whenever IPL retirements are discussed. Now in his mid-40s, his role has shifted from a regular batter to a strategic finisher. With each season, questions about his future intensify, and the 2026 edition - post the mega auction - may well be his final year in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma

The 39-year-old former skipper may also be nearing his last IPL appearance. Despite his continued value as a top-order batter, the upcoming season could be a natural endpoint, especially after stepping back from T20 leadership internationally and navigating changes within his IPL franchise.

Faf du Plessis

A long-standing IPL performer, Faf’s form has shown signs of slowing down. By IPL 2026, he will be 42, and his advancing age combined with fluctuating performances could result in him being released or going unsold, making retirement a realistic outcome.

Andre Russell

The power-hitting all-rounder has thrilled fans for years but has also battled constant injury issues. His workload management has been a concern, and the physical strain of the IPL might become too much. If his form drops or he is released, the 2026 season could be his last.

Virat Kohli

Although still exceptionally fit and performing at a high level, Kohli seems to be in a phase of career transition. Having achieved major personal milestones and finally lifting the IPL trophy with RCB, he may eventually opt for a lighter cricketing schedule, focusing solely on ODIs for team India. A future retirement wouldn’t be driven by form but by broader career choices - bringing an era to a close.