Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Nabi and son Hassan registered for IPL 2027 auction.

Nabi's base price 1 crore, Hassan's 75 lakhs.

Nabi offers extensive international and prior IPL experience.

IPL 2027 mini-auction could feature an unusual family connection, with Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil both registering for the December 16 event. The father-son pair are, as per Cricbuzz, among the 1,220 players listed for the auction, which is scheduled to take place in Goa. While Nabi has enjoyed a long career across international cricket and franchise leagues, Hasan is only beginning his journey at the highest level. Their contrasting experience is also reflected in their respective base prices.

21-Year Age Gap Between Nabi & Son

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Mohammad Nabi is currently 41 and will celebrate his 42nd birthday on January 1, 2027.

His son Hasan is 20 and is set to turn 21 on July 28 next year.

The difference is not limited to their ages. Nabi has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, while Hasan has entered the auction with a reserve price of Rs 75 lakh.

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This will be Hasan's first appearance in an IPL auction, giving him an opportunity to attract interest from franchises alongside his experienced father.

Nabi, understandably, is a familiar name in the tournament. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians between 2017 and 2024, adding IPL experience to an extensive global T20 career.

Nabi's Deep International Experience

The contrast between the two is particularly evident in their international records.

Nabi made his Afghanistan debut in 2009 and has featured in three Tests, 181 ODIs and 155 T20 Internationals.

Across those appearances, he has scored 33 Test runs and taken eight wickets. His ODI record includes 3,801 runs and 181 wickets, while in T20Is he has accumulated 2,509 runs and claimed 111 wickets.

Hasan, on the other hand, has played only two T20 Internationals so far.

He has scored three runs across two innings, having made his international debut in September 2026 at the Asian Games.

The December auction will therefore present two very different prospects: a seasoned Afghanistan all-rounder and his son, a young player hoping to make his first IPL breakthrough.