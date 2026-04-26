WATCH: Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma, Pulls Him Forcefully In Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan forcefully grabbed Abhishek Sharma's hand at team hotel.

Video sparked discussion on player safety and boundaries.

Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 57 for Sunrisers Hyderabad during match.

Abhishek Sharma Pulled By Fan: An unusual off-field moment involving Abhishek Sharma has surfaced following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash against Rajasthan Royals. A video circulating online shows a fan approaching the SRH star apparently at the team hotel and forcefully grabbing his hand in excitement. While the supporter appeared thrilled to see the player up close, the situation seemed uncomfortable for the player. Abhishek was seen trying to pull away, visibly unsettled by the sudden pull, as security personnel rushed in to separate them. Check it out:

Abhishek Sharma got angry when a fangirl pulled his hand and tried to drag him towards herself at the SRH team hotel in Jaipur while he was leaving for the RR vs SRH match. 👀



This does not look cool. Fans should know their limits. If a man had done the same thing, security… pic.twitter.com/abzTWsuwDz April 25, 2026

The clip has triggered widespread conversation about player safety and the importance of maintaining boundaries between fans and athletes in public spaces.

Abhishek Keeps Focus On The Field

Despite the off-field distraction, Abhishek delivered a strong performance for SRH in their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

The left-hander scored a brisk 57 off 29 balls, striking 11 fours and a six at an impressive strike rate of over 196. His innings played a crucial role in guiding his side to victory in a high-scoring contest.

During the knock, Abhishek also achieved a notable milestone by moving past Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history.

After a slow start to the season, the youngster has now found consistency. His recent performances include a century in the previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC), signalling a strong return to form.

Also Read: IPL Faces Backlash After PBKS Chase 265 vs DC, Fans Slam Flat Pitches

Strong Season Continues

With 380 runs in eight matches, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a key figure in SRH’s campaign this season, as was expected of him. His ability to perform under pressure, even amid off-field incidents, highlights his growing stature in the league.

While the viral video continues to raise concerns about fan conduct, Abhishek’s response on the field ensured the spotlight also remained on his cricketing excellence.