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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma, Pulls Him Forcefully In Viral Video

WATCH: Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma, Pulls Him Forcefully In Viral Video

Fan grabs Abhishek Sharma in viral video, sparking concern over player safety, as SRH star responds with match-winning fifty vs RR in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fan forcefully grabbed Abhishek Sharma's hand at team hotel.
  • Video sparked discussion on player safety and boundaries.
  • Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 57 for Sunrisers Hyderabad during match.

Abhishek Sharma Pulled By Fan: An unusual off-field moment involving Abhishek Sharma has surfaced following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash against Rajasthan Royals. A video circulating online shows a fan approaching the SRH star apparently at the team hotel and forcefully grabbing his hand in excitement. While the supporter appeared thrilled to see the player up close, the situation seemed uncomfortable for the player. Abhishek was seen trying to pull away, visibly unsettled by the sudden pull, as security personnel rushed in to separate them. Check it out:

The clip has triggered widespread conversation about player safety and the importance of maintaining boundaries between fans and athletes in public spaces.

Abhishek Keeps Focus On The Field

Despite the off-field distraction, Abhishek delivered a strong performance for SRH in their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

The left-hander scored a brisk 57 off 29 balls, striking 11 fours and a six at an impressive strike rate of over 196. His innings played a crucial role in guiding his side to victory in a high-scoring contest.

During the knock, Abhishek also achieved a notable milestone by moving past Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history.

After a slow start to the season, the youngster has now found consistency. His recent performances include a century in the previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC), signalling a strong return to form.

Also Read: IPL Faces Backlash After PBKS Chase 265 vs DC, Fans Slam Flat Pitches

Strong Season Continues

With 380 runs in eight matches, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a key figure in SRH’s campaign this season, as was expected of him. His ability to perform under pressure, even amid off-field incidents, highlights his growing stature in the league.

While the viral video continues to raise concerns about fan conduct, Abhishek’s response on the field ensured the spotlight also remained on his cricketing excellence.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Abhishek Sharma and a fan?

A fan grabbed Abhishek Sharma's hand forcefully at the team hotel, causing him discomfort. Security intervened to separate them.

How did Abhishek Sharma perform in the match against Rajasthan Royals?

Abhishek scored a quick 57 off 29 balls with 11 fours and a six, contributing to SRH's victory. His innings had a strike rate over 196.

Did Abhishek Sharma reach any milestones recently?

Yes, he surpassed Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history.

What is Abhishek Sharma's current form in the IPL?

He has found consistency, scoring 380 runs in eight matches, including a century in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma SRH RR IPL Abhishek Sharma Viral Video
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