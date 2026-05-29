Chacha Cricket Retires: Famous Pakistan Fan Abdul Jalil Quits After 60 Years Of Cheering

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary superfan Chacha Cricket concludes stadium tours this summer.

He dedicates life to supporting Pakistan team since 1968.

Plans museum and restaurant with collected memorabilia.

Remembers classic wins and laments recent defeats.

Global cricket fans will bid an emotional farewell to legendary superfan Abdul Jalil, widely known as Chacha Cricket, as he completes his final stadium tours this summer. The highly recognisable seventy-seven-year-old cheerleader will officially conclude his long-standing domestic journey during the upcoming competitive home series against Australia before travelling overseas for one final tour.

An Epic Journey Sparked in the Sixties

The iconic supporter was just nineteen years old when he witnessed the national team compete live for the first time from the Gaddafi Stadium enclosures back in 1968. Since that defining moment, he has dedicated his entire adult life to travelling the globe alongside various generation configurations of the Pakistani roster.

His immense professional contribution will culminate during the upcoming three-match domestic One Day International series against Australia, concluding at Lahore on June 4. While he intends to make a single final overseas trip to England, his legendary domestic cheering days are completely finished.

Ambitious Post-Retirement Cultural and Business Plans

The veteran mascot intends to channel his immense collection of historical sporting memorabilia into a brand-new commercial venture located on the immediate outskirts of Sialkot. He plans to construct a comprehensive local cricket museum combined with a traditional restaurant facility.

The passionate elder explained that his central life aspiration involved establishing a positive diplomatic legacy while spreading genuine joy across various global fan boundaries. Having comfortably surpassed his personal lifetime target of five hundred live appearances, he now aims to focus heavily on local welfare projects.

"I will display all the memorabilia I have gathered over the years at the museum. I had the target of cheering for Pakistan in 500 matches, which I have achieved. I have done everything for the sheer love of the game and my country. My mission has been to be a great ambassador of the country and make fans across the aisles happy. I am now also looking to do some welfare work after my retirement," Abdul Jalil told ESPNcricinfo.

Heartbreaking Modern Defeats and Classic Wins

Reflecting upon his lengthy competitive tenure, the veteran fan admitted that recent high-profile losses against arch-rivals India have provided the most difficult psychological challenges. Witnessing consecutive defeats across major global tournaments represents the primary downside of his lengthy spectator journey.

He distinctly recalled watching the historic final-ball victory at Sharjah in 1986 alongside the monumental Champions Trophy title triumph achieved at The Oval in 2017. Conversely, watching the batting collapse against the same rivals during the recent World Cup match in New York proved incredibly exhausting.

“I witnessed Pakistan's three consecutive defeats to India. We have now lost nine in a row to India. I did not want them to lose another match after the Asia Cup. I was on the ground when Javed Miandad hit Chetan Sharma for a six on the last ball. I vividly remember Miandad hitting him over deep midwicket. The other memorable match for me was when we beat India at The Oval in 2017. They could not chase 120 against India at New York. I had travelled a great distance to support the team," Jalil recalled.

The resilient fan also undertook an incredibly complex multi-nation journey to witness the legendary 2011 World Cup semifinal match at Mohali. He insists that competitive structural mistakes are simply a natural operational aspect of professional sport that fans must learn to accept.

"I took a painstaking journey for that game. I travelled from Sri Lanka to Karachi to Sialkot and then crossed into India. We could have won that match, but mistakes happen. Wins and losses are part of the game," Jalil concluded.