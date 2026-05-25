WATCH: Hamilton, Verstappen And Bono Celebrate Antonelli’s Historic Win; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hamilton and Bono honored rookie Antonelli after race victory.

Hamilton, Antonelli's future teammate, lifted the young driver.

Bonnington, Hamilton's ex-engineer, supported Antonelli's podium.

Verstappen joined the celebration, highlighting respect and tradition.

The sprawling narrative of modern motorsport history witnessed an incredibly poignant, generation-defining image during the post-race celebrations at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joined forces with legendary Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington to hoist eighteen-year-old rookie sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli onto their shoulders following his spectacular race victory.

The Iconic Paddock Figures Supporting The Rookie

The visual spectacle on the presentation rostrum perfectly captured the symbolic passing of the torch within the premier racing tier. Hamilton, who secured a magnificent second-place finish for Ferrari, eagerly ran across the stage to lift his young Mercedes successor.

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Assisting him with the memorable lift was none other than Peter "Bono" Bonnington, the iconic senior race engineer who famously guided Hamilton to the absolute pinnacle of the sport for over a decade. Having transitioned to mastermind Antonelli's meteoric debut campaign, Bonnington's presence alongside Hamilton added immense emotional weight to the physical tribute.

A Star-Studded Rostrum Witnessing History

The unscripted podium celebration completely captivated global broadcast audiences, showcasing the profound structural respect that exists between the sport's greatest figures and its newest star. Antonelli appeared completely astonished by the overwhelming gesture of his peers while balancing atop the shoulders of the two men who shaped the modern Mercedes era.

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Completing the star-studded presentation rostrum was reigning title holder Max Verstappen, who stood alongside the trio to celebrate his first hard-fought podium appearance of the current campaign. The heart-warming interaction offered an incredibly refreshing contrast to the fierce political friction that traditionally dominates the paddock atmosphere.

Sensational Race Outcomes Rewrite The Standings

The dramatic Montreal race classification heavily shapes the active championship hierarchy, extending Antonelli's lead at the absolute summit of the drivers' table following his fourth consecutive Grand Prix triumph. The teenage phenom inherited the race lead after teammate George Russell suffered a cruel, sudden power unit failure while defending his pole position.

While the tactical fallout from the Canadian weekend will trigger intense technical debriefs across every single team garage, the enduring image remains locked in time. The unforgettable sight of Hamilton and Bono hoisting the sport's youngest winner ensures this race enters the history books.