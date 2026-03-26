Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'

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Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: The soaring valuations of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have sparked a fresh war of words, with Lalit Modi, first chairman of the league, launching a scathing attack on Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of recently-introducted franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on social media. The exchange comes in the wake of record-breaking ownership deals involving IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), underlining the tournament’s growing global appeal and financial muscle.

Lalit Modi Hits Out At Sanjiv Goenka

Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that 🤣🤣🤣 @DrSanjivGoenka is a 🤡

wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks… https://t.co/m8eBdAOHHX March 26, 2026

Sanjiv Goenka had credited the IPL’s robust structure and governance as the driving force behind its financial success, stating that much of that traced back to the vision of Jay Shah, former Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

The former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, did not hold back while responding to Goenka’s remarks on social media regarding the league’s valuation growth.

"Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a (clown emoji) wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. @IPL,"

Record-Breaking IPL Franchise Sales

The controversy coincides with two landmark deals that have reset benchmarks in IPL franchise valuations. A consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani secured ownership of Rajasthan Royals at an eye-watering $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,286 crore).

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the most expensive franchise in IPL history after being acquired by a group featuring Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, Times of India Group, and Bolt Ventures. The consortium agreed to pay a staggering $1.78 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) for full ownership.

These massive deals highlight the IPL’s evolution into one of the most valuable sporting leagues globally. From its inception to its current stature, the league has consistently attracted top investors and global attention.