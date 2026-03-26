Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLEx-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'

Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'

Former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi slams LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka amid record franchise deals, as RCB and RR sales spark debate over league’s valuation and legacy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lalit Modi vs Sanjiv Goenka: The soaring valuations of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have sparked a fresh war of words, with Lalit Modi, first chairman of the league, launching a scathing attack on Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of recently-introducted franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on social media. The exchange comes in the wake of record-breaking ownership deals involving IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), underlining the tournament’s growing global appeal and financial muscle.

Lalit Modi Hits Out At Sanjiv Goenka

Sanjiv Goenka had credited the IPL’s robust structure and governance as the driving force behind its financial success, stating that much of that traced back to the vision of Jay Shah, former Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

The former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, did not hold back while responding to Goenka’s remarks on social media regarding the league’s valuation growth.

"Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a (clown emoji) wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. @IPL,"

Record-Breaking IPL Franchise Sales

The controversy coincides with two landmark deals that have reset benchmarks in IPL franchise valuations. A consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani secured ownership of Rajasthan Royals at an eye-watering $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,286 crore).

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the most expensive franchise in IPL history after being acquired by a group featuring Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, Times of India Group, and Bolt Ventures. The consortium agreed to pay a staggering $1.78 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) for full ownership.

These massive deals highlight the IPL’s evolution into one of the most valuable sporting leagues globally. From its inception to its current stature, the league has consistently attracted top investors and global attention.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused the recent war of words in the IPL?

The soaring valuations of IPL franchises have led to a public exchange between Lalit Modi and Sanjiv Goenka, concerning the league's success and ownership.

What was Sanjiv Goenka's view on the IPL's financial success?

Sanjiv Goenka attributed the IPL's financial success to its robust structure and governance, crediting Jay Shah's vision.

What were the recent record-breaking IPL franchise deals?

Rajasthan Royals were sold for $1.63 billion, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were acquired for $1.78 billion, setting new valuation benchmarks.

How did Lalit Modi respond to Sanjiv Goenka's remarks?

Lalit Modi criticized Goenka on social media, questioning his understanding of the IPL's conception and calling him a 'clown'.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi RCB RR IPL Sanjiv Goenka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'
Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'
IPL
IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted
IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted
IPL
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Change Its Name? Ananya Birla Responds
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Change Its Name? Ananya Birla Responds
IPL
Yograj Singh Lashes Out At Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Blames Reels For Distraction
Yograj Singh Lashes Out At Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Blames Reels For Distraction
Advertisement

Videos

Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Gulf Crisis: Ceasefire Talks Fail as Iran Escalates Attacks on U.S. Bases and Gulf Nations
Massive Strike: Day 27 of War Sees Massive Iranian and Hezbollah Attacks on Israel
Conflict Update: Middle East War Escalates as Hezbollah and Iran Intensify Attacks
Breaking News: Iran Claims Destruction of US Bases, Reports Indicate Heavy Damage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget