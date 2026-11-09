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English NewsSportsIPLDiwali Bonanza For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! IPL Sensation Takes Brand-New Tata Sierra Delivery

Diwali Bonanza For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! IPL Sensation Takes Brand-New Tata Sierra Delivery

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking IPL run churned a special Diwali surprise, with the teenage star finally receiving a lavish reward for his explosive batting.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sooryavanshi won IPL 2026 Orange Cap, scoring 776 runs.
  • He broke six-hitting record, named Super Striker of season.
  • Received Tata Sierra car reward during recent Diwali festivities.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New Car: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another prized possession to his growing list of achievements, with the teenage batting sensation receiving a brand-new Tata Sierra during the Diwali festivities. The youngster arrived at a showroom accompanied by his parents, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi and his mother, along with his two brothers, as the family celebrated the special delivery. The SUV, however, was not bought by the family. It was part of the reward for Sooryavanshi's extraordinary showing in IPL 2026, where he was crowned Super Striker of the Season.

The car had been awarded to him for his remarkable strike rate and was finally handed over several months after the tournament.

Special Diwali Gift After Record-Breaking IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strike rate of 237.31 made him one of the standout performers of the competition.

Receiving the vehicle around Dhanteras and Diwali added a festive touch to an already memorable year for the 15-year-old.

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His progress in 2026 has been remarkable. After making headlines with his IPL performances, he went on to make his international debut for India in July.

He has also been entrusted with leadership duties, earning the Bihar captaincy for the team's first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Orange Cap, Super Striker & A Six-Hitting Record

The teenager's IPL campaign was about much more than his explosive scoring rate.

He accumulated 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history to finish as the leading run-scorer. His tally featured one century and five half-centuries.

Sooryavanshi also set a new benchmark for six-hitting in a single IPL season.

He cleared the boundary 72 times during the 2026 edition, moving past Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes.

With the Orange Cap, Super Striker award and multiple records already to his name, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable year. The arrival of his Tata Sierra during Diwali has given him and his family another reason to celebrate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awarded a Tata Sierra?

He received the Tata Sierra as a reward for being crowned IPL 2026 Super Striker.

What significant individual awards did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi win in IPL 2026?

He won the Orange Cap for scoring 776 runs, becoming the youngest ever to do so. He was also named the Super Striker of the Season for his impressive strike rate.

What new IPL records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set in 2026?

He became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap by scoring 776 runs. He also set a new record by hitting 72 sixes in a single season, surpassing Chris Gayle's previous mark.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali IPL IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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