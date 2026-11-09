Diwali Bonanza For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! IPL Sensation Takes Brand-New Tata Sierra Delivery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooryavanshi won IPL 2026 Orange Cap, scoring 776 runs.

He broke six-hitting record, named Super Striker of season.

Received Tata Sierra car reward during recent Diwali festivities.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New Car: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another prized possession to his growing list of achievements, with the teenage batting sensation receiving a brand-new Tata Sierra during the Diwali festivities. The youngster arrived at a showroom accompanied by his parents, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi and his mother, along with his two brothers, as the family celebrated the special delivery. The SUV, however, was not bought by the family. It was part of the reward for Sooryavanshi's extraordinary showing in IPL 2026, where he was crowned Super Striker of the Season.

The car had been awarded to him for his remarkable strike rate and was finally handed over several months after the tournament.

Special Diwali Gift After Record-Breaking IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strike rate of 237.31 made him one of the standout performers of the competition.

Receiving the vehicle around Dhanteras and Diwali added a festive touch to an already memorable year for the 15-year-old.

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His progress in 2026 has been remarkable. After making headlines with his IPL performances, he went on to make his international debut for India in July.

He has also been entrusted with leadership duties, earning the Bihar captaincy for the team's first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Orange Cap, Super Striker & A Six-Hitting Record

The teenager's IPL campaign was about much more than his explosive scoring rate.

He accumulated 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history to finish as the leading run-scorer. His tally featured one century and five half-centuries.

Sooryavanshi also set a new benchmark for six-hitting in a single IPL season.

He cleared the boundary 72 times during the 2026 edition, moving past Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes.

With the Orange Cap, Super Striker award and multiple records already to his name, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable year. The arrival of his Tata Sierra during Diwali has given him and his family another reason to celebrate.