Delhi High Court Issues Bold Order To Protect LSG Owner From IPL Trolls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Evidence shows Goenka's face morphed in violent, false scenarios.

Fabricated content crosses line from satire into defamation.

Court balances free speech with protecting public figures' rights.

The Delhi High Court intervened on Wednesday to protect the personality rights of industrialist Sanjiv Goenka. The owner of the Lucknow Super Giants IPL franchise sought judicial relief following a surge of abusive content and morphed media circulating on social media platforms during the current cricket season.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Goenka’s legal team presented evidence of systematic misuse of his likeness. Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that various online entities had created false narratives by superimposing Goenka’s face onto other individuals, often depicting him in violent or inappropriate scenarios that never took place.

The Limit of Satire

The court heard that the offensive content went far beyond the boundaries of permissible humour or parody. Counsel argued that while public figures are often the subject of satire, these specific posts distorted reality. The fabricated depictions were said to have a damaging impact on the reputation of both Goenka and the various institutions he leads.

The legal submission emphasised that such content creates a misleading impression of the industrialist's conduct. By circulating these morphed videos under the guise of IPL commentary, creators were accused of crossing a line from fair comment into derogatory territory. The court was urged to consider the welfare of the thousands of employees associated with Goenka’s business interests.

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Balancing Free Speech and Privacy

During the proceedings, the Bench engaged in a nuanced discussion regarding the limits of free speech in the digital age. The court observed that public figures must naturally expect a degree of commentary and lampooning. It noted that individuals cannot simply demand that their name or image never be used by the public or the media.

However, the justices made a clear distinction between fair criticism and the creation of false identities. The court ruled that when content involves sophisticated face morphing and generates entirely fabricated events, it enters an objectionable zone. By granting protection, the court has set a precedent for how the likeness of prominent figures should be treated during sporting events

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