DC vs RR Score Live, IPL 2026: Delhi Host Rajasthan At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs RR live Score: The Delhi Capitals will face off against the Rajasthan Royals for a highly anticipated Match 62 encounter of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both franchises enter the crucial fixture under immense pressure to secure maximum points and strengthen their respective positions within a heavily congested leaderboard. A high-scoring spectacle is widely anticipated on the flat surface.

The Historical Head-To-Head Margins

The historic rivalry between these two traditional teams remains one of the most fiercely competitive sagas in the history of the domestic competition. There is almost nothing separating them.

Across their 31 official encounters since the inaugural season, Delhi holds the slimmest possible advantage with 16 victories. Rajasthan sits immediately behind their opponents with 15 successful results.

Analyzing The Dynamic Tactical Matchups

The core battle will feature Delhi's top-order anchor batsman KL Rahul operating against the express pace of Jofra Archer. Rahul has accumulated an exceptional 477 runs this season.

Conversely, Rajasthan will unleash their explosive teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the opening powerplay. The young opener currently boasts a remarkable tournament-best strike rate of 238.

Delhi Capitals Predicted Lineup

The home management will look to field a highly balanced combination to reverse their inconsistent recent form. The leadership is expected to keep faith with their domestic core.

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi. Impact Substitute: Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Lineup

The visiting contingent will hope to solidify their top-four aspirations despite recent selection concerns. The squad boasts significant international experience across both departments to handle the pressure.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma. Impact Substitute: Tushar Deshpande.