DC vs RR Score Live, IPL 2026: Delhi Host Rajasthan At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs RR Live: Over 14: 8 runs. Bowler: Axar Patel. Rajasthan Royals: 160/2 (rr 11.43)
DC vs RR live: Delhi Capitals prepare to challenge Rajasthan Royals in a definitive Match 62 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with postseason qualification configurations hanging in the balance.
LIVE
Background
DC vs RR live Score: The Delhi Capitals will face off against the Rajasthan Royals for a highly anticipated Match 62 encounter of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both franchises enter the crucial fixture under immense pressure to secure maximum points and strengthen their respective positions within a heavily congested leaderboard. A high-scoring spectacle is widely anticipated on the flat surface.
The Historical Head-To-Head Margins
The historic rivalry between these two traditional teams remains one of the most fiercely competitive sagas in the history of the domestic competition. There is almost nothing separating them.
Across their 31 official encounters since the inaugural season, Delhi holds the slimmest possible advantage with 16 victories. Rajasthan sits immediately behind their opponents with 15 successful results.
Analyzing The Dynamic Tactical Matchups
The core battle will feature Delhi's top-order anchor batsman KL Rahul operating against the express pace of Jofra Archer. Rahul has accumulated an exceptional 477 runs this season.
Conversely, Rajasthan will unleash their explosive teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the opening powerplay. The young opener currently boasts a remarkable tournament-best strike rate of 238.
Delhi Capitals Predicted Lineup
The home management will look to field a highly balanced combination to reverse their inconsistent recent form. The leadership is expected to keep faith with their domestic core.
KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi. Impact Substitute: Mukesh Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted Lineup
The visiting contingent will hope to solidify their top-four aspirations despite recent selection concerns. The squad boasts significant international experience across both departments to handle the pressure.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma. Impact Substitute: Tushar Deshpande.
DC vs RR Live: Over 15: 6 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. Rajasthan Royals: 166/5 (rr 11.07)
14.6: Mitchell Starc to Shubham Dubey. Reverse in swinger length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lungi Ngidi
14.5: OUT! Mitchell Starc to Ravi Singh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run. Ravi Singh Leg Before Wicket for 4.
14.4: FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Ravi Singh. Reverse in swinger full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
14.3: OUT! Mitchell Starc to Donovan Ferreira. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, caught by Axar Patel. Donovan Ferreira Caught for 0.
14.2: OUT! Mitchell Starc to Riyan Parag. Off cutter full, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to long on for no run, caught by Axar Patel. Riyan Parag Caught for 51.
14.1: Mitchell Starc to Dhruv Jurel. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abishek Porel
DC vs RR Live: Over 14: 8 runs. Bowler: Axar Patel. Rajasthan Royals: 160/2 (rr 11.43)
13.6: Axar Patel to Riyan Parag. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled for no run
13.5: Axar Patel to Dhruv Jurel. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Abishek Porel
13.4: Axar Patel to Riyan Parag. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, wide outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tristan Stubbs
13.3: Axar Patel to Dhruv Jurel. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed for 1 run
13.2: Axar Patel to Riyan Parag. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed for 1 run
13.1: FOUR! Axar Patel to Riyan Parag. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, wide outside off on the front foot slogged for 4 runs