DC vs RR Live: DC Opts To Bowl; Check Confirmed Playing 11

The Delhi Capitals are playing host to the Rajasthan Royals this evening for a high-stakes Match 62 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The critical coin toss has taken place at the center of the square, establishing the initial tactical advantage for the remainder of the evening. This platform provides the definitive team configurations and live selection choices.

DC vs RR Live Toss Update

Delhi Capitals captain KL Rahul has won the coin toss and decided to bowl first, looking to exploit any potential evening dew during the second innings of the match.

Toss Result: Delhi Capitals won the toss

Decision: Elected to field first

Confirmed Playing 11: Delhi Capitals

The home side is desperate for maximum points to avoid official elimination from the tournament playoff race. The verified playing eleven is locked in for tonight's assignment.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

Confirmed Playing 11: Rajasthan Royals

The visiting side will seek to solidify their top-four standing after an inconsistent recent run of form. The official list has been declared by the leadership group.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Atmospheric Conditions And Pitch Report

The flat, black-soil surface at the Kotla is traditionally a paradise for top-order anchor batsmen, sporting true bounce and short boundary dimensions. The square looks exceptionally well-prepared.

The local forecast indicates a hot, dry mid-May evening with moderate dew expected under the artificial lights during the second innings. The chasing trend remains overwhelmingly dominant at this venue.