DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first in tonight’s high-stakes encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions are looking to exploit the evening conditions on a surface that has become legendary for high-scoring chases this season.

Hometown hero Virat Kohli stands on the brink of greatness as he takes guard at his home ground. The "King" requires just 11 runs tonight to become the first player in history to cross the 9,000-run milestone in the IPL. The atmosphere at the "Kotla" is electric as fans anticipate a historic moment from their local icon.

Team News: Debut for Parakh; Jamieson Returns

Delhi Capitals have introduced a fresh face to their lineup, handing a debut to young Sahil Parakh. With Lungi Ngidi out due to a head injury and Mitchell Starc still unavailable, the Capitals have also brought in the towering Kyle Jamieson alongside Dushmantha Chameera to bolster their pace attack against a formidable RCB batting unit.

Bengaluru, despite the absence of Phil Salt, have stuck with the core that has secured them four consecutive wins. Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal will look to support Kohli in what promises to be a relentless pursuit of Delhi’s total on this tiny, batter-friendly ground.

Confirmed Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.