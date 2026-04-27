DC vs RCB Live: Over 2: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: 7/3 (rr 3.5)
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals welcomes Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after defeating RCB at home. Get all live action from the stadium live.
LIVE
Background
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first in tonight’s high-stakes encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions are looking to exploit the evening conditions on a surface that has become legendary for high-scoring chases this season.
Hometown hero Virat Kohli stands on the brink of greatness as he takes guard at his home ground. The "King" requires just 11 runs tonight to become the first player in history to cross the 9,000-run milestone in the IPL. The atmosphere at the "Kotla" is electric as fans anticipate a historic moment from their local icon.
Team News: Debut for Parakh; Jamieson Returns
Delhi Capitals have introduced a fresh face to their lineup, handing a debut to young Sahil Parakh. With Lungi Ngidi out due to a head injury and Mitchell Starc still unavailable, the Capitals have also brought in the towering Kyle Jamieson alongside Dushmantha Chameera to bolster their pace attack against a formidable RCB batting unit.
Bengaluru, despite the absence of Phil Salt, have stuck with the core that has secured them four consecutive wins. Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal will look to support Kohli in what promises to be a relentless pursuit of Delhi’s total on this tiny, batter-friendly ground.
Confirmed Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (DC): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
DC vs RCB Live: Over 3: 1 run. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capitals: 8/5 (rr 2.67)
2.6: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. No run
2.6: Wide. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. 1 wides
2.5: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. No run
2.4: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. No run
2.3: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. No run
2.2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
2.1: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tristan Stubbs. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed to first slip for no run, caught by Devdutt Padikkal. Tristan Stubbs Caught for 5.
DC vs RCB Live: Over 2: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: 7/3 (rr 3.5)
1.6: Josh Hazlewood to Nitish Rana. No run
1.5: Josh Hazlewood to Nitish Rana. No run
1.4: Josh Hazlewood to Tristan Stubbs. 1 run
1.3: FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Tristan Stubbs. 4 runs
1.2: OUT! Josh Hazlewood to Sameer Rizvi. No run
1.1: OUT! Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul. No run