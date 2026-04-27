Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLDC vs RCB Live: Over 2: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: 7/3 (rr 3.5)

DC vs RCB Live: Over 2: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: 7/3 (rr 3.5)

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals welcomes Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after defeating RCB at home. Get all live action from the stadium live.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 07:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
DC vs RCB Score Live Updates IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live From Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi DC vs RCB Live: Over 3: 1 run. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capitals: 8/5 (rr 2.67)
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Tune In For Live Updates From Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Source : PTI

Background

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first in tonight’s high-stakes encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions are looking to exploit the evening conditions on a surface that has become legendary for high-scoring chases this season.

Hometown hero Virat Kohli stands on the brink of greatness as he takes guard at his home ground. The "King" requires just 11 runs tonight to become the first player in history to cross the 9,000-run milestone in the IPL. The atmosphere at the "Kotla" is electric as fans anticipate a historic moment from their local icon.

Team News: Debut for Parakh; Jamieson Returns

Delhi Capitals have introduced a fresh face to their lineup, handing a debut to young Sahil Parakh. With Lungi Ngidi out due to a head injury and Mitchell Starc still unavailable, the Capitals have also brought in the towering Kyle Jamieson alongside Dushmantha Chameera to bolster their pace attack against a formidable RCB batting unit.

Bengaluru, despite the absence of Phil Salt, have stuck with the core that has secured them four consecutive wins. Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal will look to support Kohli in what promises to be a relentless pursuit of Delhi’s total on this tiny, batter-friendly ground.

Confirmed Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

19:56 PM (IST)  •  27 Apr 2026

DC vs RCB Live: Over 3: 1 run. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capitals: 8/5 (rr 2.67)

2.6: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. No run

2.6: Wide. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. 1 wides

2.5: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abishek Porel. No run

2.4: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. No run

2.3: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. No run

2.2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Axar Patel. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run

2.1: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tristan Stubbs. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed to first slip for no run, caught by Devdutt Padikkal. Tristan Stubbs Caught for 5.

19:44 PM (IST)  •  27 Apr 2026

DC vs RCB Live: Over 2: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: 7/3 (rr 3.5)

1.6: Josh Hazlewood to Nitish Rana. No run

1.5: Josh Hazlewood to Nitish Rana. No run

1.4: Josh Hazlewood to Tristan Stubbs. 1 run

1.3: FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Tristan Stubbs. 4 runs

1.2: OUT! Josh Hazlewood to Sameer Rizvi. No run

1.1: OUT! Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul. No run

Load More
Tags :
RCB Vs DC IPL 2026 RCB Vs DC Live Updates
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Lungi Ngidi Joins RCB Camp And Likely To Miss Two Games; Dushmantha Chameera Named Replacement
Lungi Ngidi Joins RCB Camp And Likely To Miss Two Games; Dushmantha Chameera Named Replacement
IPL
DC vs RCB Live: Over 3: 1 run. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capitals: 8/5 (rr 2.67)
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Hosts Defending Champions Bengaluru At Arun Jaitley Stadium
IPL
DC vs RCB Live Updates: Toss Result And Announced Playing 11
DC vs RCB Live Updates: Toss Result And Announced Playing 11
IPL
DC vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2026: Toss Result And Announced Playing 11
DC vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2026: Toss Result And Announced Playing 11
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget