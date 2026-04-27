DC's probable XI includes Nissanka, Rahul, Rana, Stubbs, Miller, Rizvi, Patel, Chameera, Kuldeep, Mukesh, and Natarajan. RCB's probable XI features Bethell, Kohli, Padikkal, Patidar, Sharma, David, Pandya, Shepherd, Bhuvaneshwar, Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma.
DC vs RCB Live Updates: Toss Result And Announced Playing 11
DC vs RCB Live Updates: Bengaluru Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First. Get confirmed playing 11 here. Check Phil Salt and Lungi Ngidi's injury news.
- Delhi Capitals face hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight.
- Key players Ngidi and Starc are out for Delhi.
- RCB opener Phil Salt misses match due to injury.
- Virat Kohli aims for 9,000th IPL run at home.
DC vs RCB Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Patidar, who has been leading the defending champions with a "dominance mindset" this season, opted to chase given the high-scoring nature of the Delhi track and the sweltering 40°C heat.
The atmosphere in the capital is electric as hometown hero Virat Kohli returns to his roots. The legendary opener is just a few runs away from reaching the historic 9,000-run milestone in the IPL, and doing so at his home ground would be a script-writer's dream.
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Pitch Report: A Flat "Belter" in Delhi
Former stars Danny Morrison and Eoin Morgan confirmed that the surface is an absolute "batter's paradise." With boundaries as short as 63 metres on the sides and 73 metres straight, the bowlers have virtually no room for error. Morgan noted the pitch looks a bit drier than usual, which might give the likes of Kuldeep Yadav or Krunal Pandya something to work with as the game progresses.
Confirmed Playing 11: Final Lineups
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Phil Salt and Lungi Ngidi's injury news
Phil Salt And Lungi Ngidi both will miss today's Dc vs RCB fixture. Dushmantha Chameera comes in playing 11 as a replacenment for Ngidi in DC's Line-up. Jacob Bethel will continue playing for RCB.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the probable playing XIs for DC and RCB?
Why is Phil Salt missing the DC vs RCB match?
Phil Salt will miss tonight's game due to a training injury. Jacob Bethell is expected to continue as Virat Kohli's opening partner.
Are there any key player injuries for Delhi Capitals?
Yes, Lungi Ngidi is out with a head injury. Mitchell Starc is also unavailable as he recovers and is expected to join the squad in May.
What time is the toss for the DC vs RCB match?
The official toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The confirmed team sheets will be announced immediately after.