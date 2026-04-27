Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, DC VS RCB Live Score: Axar Patel's Delhi Takes On Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru

IPL 2026, DC VS RCB Live Score: Axar Patel's Delhi Takes On Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru

DC vs RCB Live Updates: Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Get live updates on Phil Salt’s injury, Virat Kohli’s record chase, and the Kotla pitch report.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 06:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
DC vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru From Arun Jaitley Stadium Live Updates 27 April 2026 DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: KKR Star Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction
IPL 2026, DC VS RCB Live Score: Axar Patel's Delhi Takes On Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru
Source : PTI

Background

DC vs RCB Live: The Arun Jaitley Stadium is set for a high-octane encounter tonight as the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 39 of IPL 2026. While Bengaluru enters the game in scintillating form, Delhi is desperate to stabilise a campaign that has seen them slip to the bottom half of the table.

The Context: Desperation vs Dominance

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a precarious position after losing four of their last five matches. Despite posting a gargantuan 264/2 in their previous outing, their bowling unit failed to defend the total against Punjab Kings. Currently ranked 7th, a win tonight is essential to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are flying high in 2nd place. They secured a clinical five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans last Friday and look like the team to beat this season. A victory today would move them significantly closer to securing a top-two finish.

Key Team News & Injury Updates

RCB Injury Blow: Batting coach Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that regular opener Phil Salt will miss tonight’s game due to a training injury. Jacob Bethell is expected to continue at the top alongside Virat Kohli.

DC Bowling Reinforcements: While Mitchell Starc has joined the Delhi squad, he is only expected to be available from May 1. Dushmantha Chameera is likely to lead the pace attack in the absence of Lungi Ngidi, who is recovering from a head injury.

Milestone Alert: Delhi captain Axar Patel is on the verge of history, needing just a few more contributions to reach the double milestone of 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in the IPL.

DC sv RCB Head-to-Head Record (IPL History)

Bengaluru holds a commanding historical lead over the Delhi franchise, though the Capitals won the last meeting between these two sides earlier this month.

The "Kotla" Pitch: A Batter’s Paradise

The 2026 season has seen the Delhi surface transform into an absolute "belter." The average first-innings total here has surged to 212 runs. With short boundaries (65-68m), bowlers have almost no margin for error. Virat Kohli, playing at his hometown ground, will be looking to capitalise on these conditions as he chases the 9,000-run IPL milestone.

Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

 

 

 

18:13 PM (IST)  •  27 Apr 2026

DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: KKR Star Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% match fee for "abuse of equipment" after his obstructing the field dismissal. Read the official IPL statement here. Read More

Load More
Tags :
IPL Ipl-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Pakistan Expert Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Uses AI Chip In Bat After IPL Century
WATCH: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bat Illegal? Pakistan Expert Demands Testing
IPL
RCB vs DC Head-To-Head: Can Bengalore Take Revenge For April 18 Defeat Against Delhi
RCB vs DC Head-To-Head: Can Bengalore Take Revenge For April 18 Defeat Against Delhi
IPL
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction
KKR Star Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggressive Reaction
IPL
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: KKR Star Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: KKR Star Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget