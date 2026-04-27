IPL 2026, DC VS RCB Live Score: Axar Patel's Delhi Takes On Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru

DC vs RCB Live: The Arun Jaitley Stadium is set for a high-octane encounter tonight as the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 39 of IPL 2026. While Bengaluru enters the game in scintillating form, Delhi is desperate to stabilise a campaign that has seen them slip to the bottom half of the table.

The Context: Desperation vs Dominance

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a precarious position after losing four of their last five matches. Despite posting a gargantuan 264/2 in their previous outing, their bowling unit failed to defend the total against Punjab Kings. Currently ranked 7th, a win tonight is essential to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are flying high in 2nd place. They secured a clinical five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans last Friday and look like the team to beat this season. A victory today would move them significantly closer to securing a top-two finish.

Key Team News & Injury Updates

RCB Injury Blow: Batting coach Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that regular opener Phil Salt will miss tonight’s game due to a training injury. Jacob Bethell is expected to continue at the top alongside Virat Kohli.

DC Bowling Reinforcements: While Mitchell Starc has joined the Delhi squad, he is only expected to be available from May 1. Dushmantha Chameera is likely to lead the pace attack in the absence of Lungi Ngidi, who is recovering from a head injury.

Milestone Alert: Delhi captain Axar Patel is on the verge of history, needing just a few more contributions to reach the double milestone of 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in the IPL.

DC sv RCB Head-to-Head Record (IPL History)

Bengaluru holds a commanding historical lead over the Delhi franchise, though the Capitals won the last meeting between these two sides earlier this month.

The "Kotla" Pitch: A Batter’s Paradise

The 2026 season has seen the Delhi surface transform into an absolute "belter." The average first-innings total here has surged to 212 runs. With short boundaries (65-68m), bowlers have almost no margin for error. Virat Kohli, playing at his hometown ground, will be looking to capitalise on these conditions as he chases the 9,000-run IPL milestone.

Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.