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HomeSportsIPLDelhi Capitals Troll Themselves With Epic Meme From Demonetisation Era - Check Viral Post

Delhi Capitals Troll Themselves With Epic Meme From Demonetisation Era - Check Viral Post

Delhi Capitals win the internet after their 75-run collapse against RCB by posting a viral demonetisation-era meme. See the self-deprecating "Life Update" post.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Capitals shared a viral 2016 demonetisation meme on X.
  • The meme humorously acknowledges their recent batting collapse.
  • Capitals admitted season plans and execution have completely fallen apart.
  • This relatable post offers a coping mechanism for fans.

Delhi Capitals Meme Post On X: In the wake of a historically disastrous outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) social media team has opted for "humour as a coping mechanism." Following their staggering collapse to 75 all out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a self-deprecating life update that has quickly gone viral.

The post features a legendary meme from the 2016 demonetisation era, perfectly capturing the chaotic and desperate state of the team’s current campaign. By leaning into the disappointment with a touch of local wit, the Capitals have managed to turn a night of cricketing misery into a moment of relatability for their frustrated fanbase.

Watch: Delhi Capitals' Viral "Life Update" Post

A Relatable Relic From 2016

The meme shared by the Capitals features a middle-aged man being interviewed by a news channel during the peak of the 2016 demonetisation period in India. At the time, the man’s candid and blunt response to the struggles of standing in long ATM queues became an instant sensation.

While the original video contains a colourful Hindi phrase that translates to "everything is ruined," it has since become the universal internet shorthand for a situation where absolutely nothing is going right.

For Delhi Capitals, the context is strikingly apt. Having been reduced to 8/6 within the first few overs tonight and suffering their most lopsided defeat of IPL 2026, the franchise effectively used the meme to admit that their tactical plans and execution have completely fallen apart.

It is a rare moment of transparency from a professional sports team, acknowledging the "shambles" their season currently finds itself in.

What's Next For Delhi Capitals

As the Capitals prepare to face the Rajasthan Royals next, they will be hoping that their batting order can show more resilience than their social media accounts. For now, the "demonetisation uncle" remains the face of a franchise searching for answers in a season that has gone off the rails.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delhi Capitals post a meme on X?

Delhi Capitals posted a meme as a coping mechanism after a historically disastrous batting performance. They used humor to acknowledge their struggles.

What meme did the Delhi Capitals share?

They shared a viral meme from the 2016 demonetisation era featuring a middle-aged man expressing that 'everything is ruined.' This meme is used to represent a chaotic situation.

What does the meme represent for the Delhi Capitals?

The meme perfectly captures the chaotic and desperate state of their current campaign. It signifies that their tactical plans and execution have completely fallen apart.

What was the context of the meme's original use?

The meme originated from an interview during India's 2016 demonetisation period, where a man candidly described the struggles of standing in long ATM queues.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Meme
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