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HomeSportsIPLBhuvi, Hazlewood And Kohli Decimate Delhi Capitals In Historic Kotla Collapse

Bhuvi, Hazlewood And Kohli Decimate Delhi Capitals In Historic Kotla Collapse

DC vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to reach 9,000 IPL runs as RCB defeat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets. Read the full match report here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB secured dominant nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
  • Virat Kohli achieved historic 9,000 IPL runs milestone.
  • Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood destroyed Delhi's top order cheaply.
  • RCB chased 76 target quickly with 81 balls remaining.

DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a clinical nine-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight, completing a dominant performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 76, the defending champions reached the total in just 6.3 overs, further solidifying their second-place position in the IPL 2026 standings.

The night belonged to hometown hero Virat Kohli, who etched his name into the record books in front of a capacity crowd. Requiring 11 runs to reach the historic 9,000-run milestone in the IPL, Kohli achieved the feat with a signature flick to the boundary, becoming the first player in the league's history to reach the landmark.

Bhuvi and Hazlewood Wreak Havoc

The veteran duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood produced an exhibition of swing and seam bowling that left the Delhi top order without answers. Bhuvneshwar set the tone by cleaning up debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck in the first over, eventually finishing with stunning figures of 3/5.

Hazlewood was equally destructive, removing KL Rahul for 1 and Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck. The Australian speedster ended his spell with 4/12, ensuring the Capitals could never find a rhythm. At one stage, with the scoreboard reading 8/6, it appeared that Delhi might break the record for the lowest-ever IPL total.

The Chase: Clinical and Rapid

Bengaluru’s pursuit was never in doubt following the first-innings carnage. While young Jacob Bethell fell for 20 off 11 balls after providing an aggressive start, the experienced pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ensured there were no further hiccups. Padikkal was in scorching form, finishing unbeaten on 34 off just 13 balls*, striking at a massive 261.54 and hitting three sixes to end the game early.

Kohli played a controlled innings to ensure he was there at the finish, ending on 23 off 15 balls*. His milestone moment brought the entire stadium to its feet, marking a poetic return to the ground where his journey began. Delhi’s bowlers had virtually no runs to play with, and while Kyle Jamieson managed to pick up the lone wicket of Bethell, the visitors raced to the win with 81 balls to spare.

Porel and Miller Lead a Brief Recovery

A gritty partnership between Abishek Porel and David Miller saved the hosts from total humiliation. Porel top-scored with a patient 30 off 33 balls, while Miller contributed 19 runs to ensure the team surpassed the 50-run mark.

Their efforts helped Delhi avoid the ignominy of the all-time lowest total of 49, but the target of 76 remains one of the smallest ever set at the "Kotla." The innings was also briefly interrupted by a dust storm, adding a surreal atmospheric layer to the dramatic collapse.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the DC vs RCB match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets. RCB successfully chased a target of 76 runs.

Who reached a significant milestone in the match?

Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to reach 9,000 runs. He achieved this milestone during RCB's chase.

Which bowlers were most effective for RCB?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were highly effective. Bhuvneshwar took 3 wickets for 5 runs, and Hazlewood took 4 wickets for 12 runs.

Who top-scored for Delhi Capitals?

Abishek Porel was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals with 30 runs off 33 balls. He partnered with David Miller to avoid a complete collapse.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood Bhuvneshwar Kumar DC Vs RCB Highlights IPL 2026 RCB Vs DC Highlights DC Vs RCB Match Report
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