Shreyas Iyer's PBKS Make Absolute Mockery Of DC's 265 Run Target With 7 Balls To Spare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings chased a record 265, winning with seven balls remaining.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 152, his highest IPL score.

Prabhsimran Singh's 76 off 26 balls fueled Punjab's strong start.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's crucial 71 secured the historic chase.

DC vs PBKS Highlights: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have maintained their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026 by chasing down a record target of 265 against the Delhi Capitals tonight. In a match that redefined the boundaries of T20 cricket, Punjab reached 265/4 with seven balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The victory was anchored by a blistering start and composed finishing. Despite KL Rahul’s historic unbeaten 152, the Capitals could not defend the season's highest total as Punjab's top order produced a masterclass in aggressive pursuit.

Rahul’s Record 152 In Vain*

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul became the first Indian to score 150 runs in an IPL innings, finishing on 152 off 67 balls. His knock, featuring sixteen boundaries and nine sixes, helped Delhi post a gargantuan 264/2.

Rahul shared a massive 220-run stand with Nitish Rana, who struck 91 off 44 deliveries. During this innings, Rahul also snatched the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli, setting what many believed was an insurmountable target under the Delhi lights.

Also Read: Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH

Powerplay Carnage Sets Up The Chase

Punjab’s response was historic, racing to 116/0 in the powerplay, the second-highest six-over total in league history. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a clinical 76 off 26 balls, while Priyansh Arya contributed a rapid 43 off 17.

The visitors faced a minor setback as they slipped from 126/0 to 145/3, but captain Shreyas Iyer ensured the momentum remained. Iyer struck a vital 71 off 36 balls, punishing the Delhi attack after being dropped twice by substitute fielder Karun Nair.

Also Read: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian To Reach 150 In IPL, Snatches Orange Cap From Kohli

Iyer and Shashank Secure The Points

With the required rate climbing, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh (19* off 10) remained calm to navigate the final overs. They capitalised on the absence of Lungi Ngidi, who was stretchered off earlier in the innings, to secure the win in the nineteenth over.

The result keeps Punjab at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with six wins from six completed matches. For Delhi, the defeat serves as a harsh reminder of the importance of fielding discipline, despite a legendary individual performance from their captain.

Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS