KL Rahul Becomes First Indian To Reach 150 In IPL, Snatches Orange Cap From Kohli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul scored 152 not out, an IPL record for Indians.

His knock powered Delhi Capitals to IPL 2026's highest score.

Rahul reclaimed the Orange Cap, surpassing Virat Kohli's runs.

Delhi's 264 total included a large partnership with Rana.

DC vs PBKS Live: KL Rahul has etched his name into the record books of the Indian Premier League, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 150 runs in a single innings. The Delhi Capitals captain delivered an astonishing unbeaten 152 off 67 balls against the Punjab Kings tonight.

Rahul’s monumental knock guided the Delhi Capitals to a record-breaking total of 264/2, the highest team score of the IPL 2026 season. The opener struck 16 boundaries and nine sixes, maintaining a relentless strike rate of 226.87 throughout the twenty overs.

Orange Cap Reclaimed In Record Style

With this historic performance, Rahul has officially snatched the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli. The Delhi opener now leads the tournament run charts, surpassing Kohli’s tally following a sustained period of run-scoring that has redefined the team's batting identity this month.

The innings was also statistically significant for a broader milestone. Early in his knock, Rahul surpassed MS Dhoni to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, reaching the landmark in significantly fewer matches than the legendary former India captain.

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The Largest Total Of The Season

Delhi’s final score of 264 was bolstered by a blistering partnership with Nitish Rana, who contributed 91 runs off 44 balls. Rana fell in the penultimate over, but his collaboration with Rahul added over 200 runs to the board, completely dismantling the Punjab bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett bore the brunt of the onslaught, with the latter conceding 69 runs in his four overs. Punjab, previously the only unbeaten side in the competition, now face the daunting task of chasing a run rate of over 13 per over.

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The 150-Run Milestone Celebration

The Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted as Rahul reached the 150-run mark in the final over, a feat never before achieved by an Indian player in the league’s history. His celebration was a mixture of triumph and relief, acknowledging a capacity home crowd that witnessed history.

As the match transitions to the second innings, all eyes remain on the Punjab Kings' response. While the surface remains conducive to scoring, the psychological weight of the season’s highest total and Rahul’s historic individual score has placed the league leaders under unprecedented pressure.

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