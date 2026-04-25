WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul scored a century against Punjab Kings.

He surpassed MS Dhoni in IPL all-time runs.

Rahul's performance set a strong platform for Delhi.

Delhi aims to end Punjab's unbeaten streak.

DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has delivered one of the most dominant performances of the IPL 2026 season. During the Saturday afternoon clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul reached a magnificent century in just 47 balls, dismantling the unbeaten Punjab Kings bowling attack with clinical precision.

Rahul brought up his sixth IPL ton in the fifteenth over, drilling a delivery from Marco Jansen down the ground that beat the long-off fielder to the boundary. His innings has been a display of sheer power and technical grace, effectively silencing the ongoing debate regarding his strike rate in the powerplay.

WATCH KL Rahul's Century Celebration

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KL RAHUL GOES ABSOLUTELY

NUCLEAR – 47-ball CENTURY! 💥



His 6th IPL hundred: 103* off 48 balls (12 fours & 5 SIXES)



Opening demolition with Nitish Rana powers DC to 189/1 in 14.5 overs and SMOKING PBKS!



This is PEAK Rahul.

The Kotla bows down! 🏏#KLRahul #DCvsPBKS #IPL2026… pic.twitter.com/WQKefHCo2I — RAJAT (@RajatJain) April 25, 2026

Surpassing Legends: A Statistical Milestone

During this masterclass, Rahul achieved a monumental feat by moving past MS Dhoni on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. By entering the top six, he has solidified his legacy as a consistent powerhouse, reaching these heights in fewer innings than many of his legendary contemporaries.

His partnership with Nitish Rana provided the backbone of the Delhi innings. After surviving an early drop by Shashank Singh when he was on just 12, Rahul capitalised on the reprieve to punish the Punjab pace battery, including Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.

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Dominance Against the League Leaders

The century is particularly vital as it comes against a Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings side that has dominated the IPL 2026 points table. Rahul’s ability to manipulate the field and find boundaries at will ensured that the Capitals maintained a run rate of over ten runs per over throughout the middle phase.

As the match enters its final stages, Rahul’s hundred has set a formidable platform for the Delhi Capitals. The focus now shifts to the bowlers to defend this total and end the unbeaten streak of the table-toppers in front of a jubilant home audience.

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