Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century

WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century

DC vs PBKS Live: KL Rahul smashes a brilliant century for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Watch his iconic celebration at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KL Rahul scored a century against Punjab Kings.
  • He surpassed MS Dhoni in IPL all-time runs.
  • Rahul's performance set a strong platform for Delhi.
  • Delhi aims to end Punjab's unbeaten streak.

DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has delivered one of the most dominant performances of the IPL 2026 season. During the Saturday afternoon clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul reached a magnificent century in just 47 balls, dismantling the unbeaten Punjab Kings bowling attack with clinical precision.

Rahul brought up his sixth IPL ton in the fifteenth over, drilling a delivery from Marco Jansen down the ground that beat the long-off fielder to the boundary. His innings has been a display of sheer power and technical grace, effectively silencing the ongoing debate regarding his strike rate in the powerplay.

WATCH KL Rahul's Century Celebration

WATCH POST

WATCH POST

WATCH POST

Surpassing Legends: A Statistical Milestone

During this masterclass, Rahul achieved a monumental feat by moving past MS Dhoni on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. By entering the top six, he has solidified his legacy as a consistent powerhouse, reaching these heights in fewer innings than many of his legendary contemporaries.

His partnership with Nitish Rana provided the backbone of the Delhi innings. After surviving an early drop by Shashank Singh when he was on just 12, Rahul capitalised on the reprieve to punish the Punjab pace battery, including Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.

Also Read: Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH

Dominance Against the League Leaders

The century is particularly vital as it comes against a Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings side that has dominated the IPL 2026 points table. Rahul’s ability to manipulate the field and find boundaries at will ensured that the Capitals maintained a run rate of over ten runs per over throughout the middle phase.

As the match enters its final stages, Rahul’s hundred has set a formidable platform for the Delhi Capitals. The focus now shifts to the bowlers to defend this total and end the unbeaten streak of the table-toppers in front of a jubilant home audience.

Also Read: WATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored a century for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

KL Rahul scored a magnificent century for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings. He achieved this feat at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What significant milestone did KL Rahul achieve during his century against Punjab Kings?

KL Rahul surpassed MS Dhoni on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. He entered the top six, solidifying his legacy as a consistent powerhouse.

Who was KL Rahul batting with during his impressive partnership for Delhi Capitals?

KL Rahul's partnership with Nitish Rana provided the backbone of the Delhi innings. They helped build a formidable platform for the team.

How did KL Rahul's century impact the match against the unbeaten Punjab Kings?

Rahul's century set a formidable platform for Delhi Capitals, allowing them to maintain a high run rate. It put pressure on the league leaders and their unbeaten streak.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
KL Rahul DC Vs PBKS Live IPL 2026 KL Rahul Century
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began
IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began
IPL
WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century
WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century
IPL
Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH
Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH
IPL
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget