DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata

DC vs KKR Live: The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs reaches a critical juncture tonight as Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi sits in seventh place with eight points, essentially needing to win every remaining game to stay in contention. Meanwhile, Kolkata has found momentum at the perfect time, arriving on a three-match winning streak.

Form and Momentum Shift

Kolkata’s recent resurgence has been built on the back of their elite spin duo, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. After a shaky start to the season, they have finally found their rhythm.

Conversely, Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last five matches. They currently rely heavily on the individual brilliance of KL Rahul, who remains a top Orange Cap contender.

Team News: Starc and Ngidi Return

Delhi received a massive boost ahead of the clash with the return of Mitchell Starc. The Australian spearhead is fit after missing the early season due to shoulder and elbow issues.

Lungi Ngidi also returns to the squad after recovering from a recent injury. Their presence significantly strengthens a Delhi pace attack that has looked vulnerable in recent outings against top-tier batting.

KKR’s Spin Prowess

Kolkata will lean heavily on Sunil Narine, who recently became the first overseas bowler to claim 200 IPL wickets. His economy rate remains the best in the league this season.

Varun Chakravarthy is also in outstanding form, having taken at least two wickets in each of his last four games. They represent a significant tactical threat to Delhi's middle order.

Pitch and Conditions at Kotla

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced contrasting results this season, including the tournament's highest score of 264. Reports suggest a flat, batting-friendly surface will be on offer for tonight's game.

Dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings. Chasing has been the preferred option in Delhi, with teams batting second winning four out of five matches.

Key Matchups to Watch

The battle between KL Rahul and Sunil Narine in the powerplay could define the innings. Rahul has an impressive record at this venue, including a score of 152 earlier this season.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy will also be tested against Axar Patel’s tactical thinking. Both teams are fully aware that a single mistake tonight could end their hopes of playoff qualification.