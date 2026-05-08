Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLDC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata

DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata

DC vs KKR Live: Delhi Capitals take on a surging Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a do-or-die IPL 2026 clash. Catch all the live action of DC vs KKR Match Live here.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 08 May 2026 06:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest From Arun Jaitley Stadium Live Updates DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata
DC vs KKR Live: Delhi Capitals Host Kolkata Knight Riders At Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Source : PTI

Background

DC vs KKR Live: The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs reaches a critical juncture tonight as Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi sits in seventh place with eight points, essentially needing to win every remaining game to stay in contention. Meanwhile, Kolkata has found momentum at the perfect time, arriving on a three-match winning streak.

Form and Momentum Shift

Kolkata’s recent resurgence has been built on the back of their elite spin duo, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. After a shaky start to the season, they have finally found their rhythm.

Conversely, Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last five matches. They currently rely heavily on the individual brilliance of KL Rahul, who remains a top Orange Cap contender.

Team News: Starc and Ngidi Return

Delhi received a massive boost ahead of the clash with the return of Mitchell Starc. The Australian spearhead is fit after missing the early season due to shoulder and elbow issues.

Lungi Ngidi also returns to the squad after recovering from a recent injury. Their presence significantly strengthens a Delhi pace attack that has looked vulnerable in recent outings against top-tier batting.

KKR’s Spin Prowess

Kolkata will lean heavily on Sunil Narine, who recently became the first overseas bowler to claim 200 IPL wickets. His economy rate remains the best in the league this season.

Varun Chakravarthy is also in outstanding form, having taken at least two wickets in each of his last four games. They represent a significant tactical threat to Delhi's middle order.

Pitch and Conditions at Kotla

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced contrasting results this season, including the tournament's highest score of 264. Reports suggest a flat, batting-friendly surface will be on offer for tonight's game.

Dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings. Chasing has been the preferred option in Delhi, with teams batting second winning four out of five matches.

Key Matchups to Watch

The battle between KL Rahul and Sunil Narine in the powerplay could define the innings. Rahul has an impressive record at this venue, including a score of 152 earlier this season.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy will also be tested against Axar Patel’s tactical thinking. Both teams are fully aware that a single mistake tonight could end their hopes of playoff qualification.

Load More
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane Axar Patel DC Vs KKR IPL Live IPL 2026 Sameer Rizvi DC Vs KKR Live DC Vs KKR Preview IPL 2026 Match 51 KL Rahul Orange Cap Sunil Narine 200 Wickets Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Can Cricketers Play In IPL After Drinking Alcohol? Here's What Rules Say
Can Cricketers Play In IPL After Drinking Alcohol? Here's What Rules Say
IPL
DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata
DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Faces Ajinkya Rahane's Struggling Kolkata
IPL
Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill: Who's The Better T20 Captain? Check Stats
Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill: Who's The Better T20 Captain? Check Stats
IPL
MS Dhoni Got Angry After Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrated His Wicket: 'What's There To Celebrate'
MS Dhoni Got Angry After Ashwin Celebrated His Wicket: 'What's There To Celebrate'
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget