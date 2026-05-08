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HomeSportsIPLDC vs KKR: Finn Allen Smashes Century As Kolkata Register Fourth Straight Win

DC vs KKR: Finn Allen Smashes Century As Kolkata Register Fourth Straight Win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced their arrival in the playoff race, dismantling Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders' late-season resurgence reached a fever pitch as Finn Allen blasted a spectacular 47-ball century to secure a dominant eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on May 8, 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced their arrival in the playoff race, dismantling Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The star of the show was New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who notched his maiden IPL ton in a display of pure hitting.

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Chasing a target of 143, Allen was in a league of his own, reaching the triple-figure mark on the very last ball of the game. Allen remained unbeaten on 100 off 47 deliveries*. His innings was punctuated by 10 towering sixes and 5 boundaries. Needing a boundary for his hundred with the team on the verge of victory, Allen cleared the ropes to reach his milestone and finish the chase simultaneously.

Earlier in the match, Pathum Nissanka struck a quick half-century, while Ashutosh Sharma contributed a fighting 39 as Delhi Capitals managed 142/8 after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul and Nissanka provided Delhi with an aggressive start, adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul scored 23 before being dismissed, while Nissanka continued his attacking approach and completed a 29-ball fifty.

However, Delhi’s innings lost momentum soon after the Sri Lankan opener departed. The middle order struggled to build partnerships, leaving the side under pressure. A late counterattack from Ashutosh Sharma, who made 39 off 28 deliveries, helped DC post a competitive total.

Season of Two Halves

This victory marks KKR’s fourth consecutive win, a stark contrast to their dismal start to IPL 2026. From being bottom-dwellers in April, the Men in Purple have surged into serious playoff contention. KKR faced a "must-win" scenario in nearly every game over the last fortnight.

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Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, the chase never looked in doubt thanks to Allen’s strike rate of 212.77.

Impact on Points Table

With this result, KKR moves up to 9 points from 10 matches. While they still need to win their remaining fixtures, the sheer momentum of this four-game winning streak has made them the "danger team" of the tournament's business end.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the star player for Kolkata Knight Riders in their win against Delhi Capitals?

Finn Allen was the star player, blasting a spectacular 47-ball century to secure a dominant eight-wicket win. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 47 deliveries.

What was the target set by Delhi Capitals for Kolkata Knight Riders?

Delhi Capitals set a target of 143 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders to chase. Ashutosh Sharma's 39 runs helped them reach this total.

How has Kolkata Knight Riders' season changed after their recent win?

This victory marks KKR's fourth consecutive win, turning their season around from a dismal start. They have surged into playoff contention from being bottom-dwellers in April.

What is Kolkata Knight Riders' current standing after this win?

With this result, KKR moves up to 9 points from 10 matches. They are now considered a 'danger team' in the latter stages of the tournament.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR Vs DC IPL IPL 2026 Finn Allen
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