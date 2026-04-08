DC vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Takes On Shubhman Gill's Gujarat

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 returns to the historic Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight as the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) play host to the Gujarat Titans (GT). In a battle of contrasting fortunes, the unbeaten Capitals, led by Axar Patel, aim for a hat-trick of wins to start their season, while Shubman Gill returns to a Gujarat side desperate to avoid a mid-table crisis and secure their first points of the campaign.

Delhi enters this fixture as one of the most clinical sides in the tournament, having successfully chased down targets in both of their opening matches, including a high-octane victory over the Mumbai Indians. Gujarat, conversely, is looking to bounce back from two closely fought defeats and is searching for the right balance in their middle order.

DC vs GT Head-To-Head IPL Record

Historically, this rivalry has been a game of tactical chess. While the Capitals have looked sharper this season, the Titans have traditionally enjoyed the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters since their debut in 2022.

Total Matches Played: 7

Gujarat Titans Won: 4

Delhi Capitals Won: 3

Despite the slight historical edge for GT, Delhi’s "Home Advantage" at the Kotla has been a major talking point. In 2026, the Capitals look like a disciplined unit with a firing middle order, whereas Gujarat is hoping their bowling spearheads, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, find their rhythm on a dry Delhi track.

Key Player Battles and Team News

The return of Shubman Gill is the biggest boost for the Gujarat Titans. After missing the last game due to a muscle spasm, the captain is expected to return to the top order, reuniting the formidable trio of Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler.

For Delhi, the spotlight remains on the breakout star Sameer Rizvi. With 160 runs in just two matches without being dismissed—including a match-winning 90 off 51 balls—Rizvi has defined Delhi’s explosive campaign so far.

Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar. (Impact Player: Vipraj Nigam)

Gujarat Titans (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma. (Impact Player: Kumar Kushagra)

Pitch Report: Batter’s Paradise with a Spin Twist

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is traditionally known as a high-scoring ground, with Pitch No. 5 showing extreme batting friendliness during night games. The average first-innings score is approximately 171, but par scores are pushing closer to 190+ this season.

Early trends in IPL 2026 suggest that while the surface rewards pace in the first few overs, the dry Kotla track offers significant grip for spinners in the middle phase. With dew expected to arrive by the 12th over and significantly aid the chasing side, the toss will be crucial, and both captains are almost certain to opt for bowling first.