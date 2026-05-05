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HomeSportsIPLDC vs CSK Live, IPL2026: Playoff Survival On The Line As Chennai Faces Delhi At Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs CSK Live, IPL2026: Playoff Survival On The Line As Chennai Faces Delhi At Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs CSK Live: Follow live updates for Match 48 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Get news on MS Dhoni's injury, weather reports, and all developments around DC vs CSK Match.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

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DC vs CSK Score Live Updates Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Latest From Arun Jaitley Staidum Live Updates 05 May 2026 DC vs CSK Live, IPL2026: Playoff Survival On The Line As Chennai Faces Delhi At Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC vs CSK Live, IPL2026: Playoff Survival On The Line As Chennai Faces Delhi At Arun Jaitley Stadium
Source : PTI

Background

DC vs CSK Live: The Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings in a high-stakes Match 48 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where playoff survival is the primary objective for both struggling sides. Currently locked on eight points each, the winner will gain a vital advantage in the post-season race. Concerns remain over a potential hailstorm in Delhi and the continued absence of MS Dhoni.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

In their previous meeting this season, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious following a dominant individual performance. Sanju Samson dismantled the Delhi Capitals bowling attack with a brilliant 56-ball 115 to set up a massive total.

Jamie Overton proved equally effective with the ball, claiming a decisive four-wicket haul to secure the win for the Super Kings. Historically, these two sides have shared a competitive rivalry, often trading victories in high-pressure encounters within the national capital.

DC vs CSK Toss and Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium surface typically offers significant assistance to spin bowlers, though recent fixtures have witnessed high-scoring chases. The toss remains critical as evening thunderstorms and potential hailstorms are forecast, which could lead to a shortened game.

Captains often prefer chasing at this venue due to the dew factor that frequently plays a role in the second innings. Ground staff have been working to protect the outfield from the predicted inclement weather ahead of the scheduled 7:30 PM start.

DC and CSK's Season So Far

Chennai Super Kings currently occupy sixth place in the standings, having recorded four wins from their nine fixtures. While they enter this game following an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is facing scrutiny for his inconsistent form throughout the campaign.

Delhi Capitals sit in seventh place, trailing Chennai only by a narrow margin in net run rate. The hosts are high on confidence after successfully chasing down a target of 226 in their last outing, though they remain vulnerable to top-order collapses.

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