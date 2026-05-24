Fans are speculating due to David Warner's social media activity, where he revealed he is still blocked by SRH on Instagram and commented that they would never unblock him.
David Warner Still Blocked By SRH? Viral Instagram Story Sparks Buzz
David Warner sparked fresh buzz with Instagram story that suggested Sunrisers Hyderabad still have him blocked, years after leading the franchise to IPL glory.
- David Warner suggests SRH have blocked him on Instagram.
- Warner's reply to a fan fueled further speculation.
- He led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.
David Warner SRH Saga: David Warner has once again found himself at the centre of discussion involving Sunrisers Hyderabad, this time over social media activity that has left fans speculating about the current relationship between the former captain and the franchise. The former Australian opener revealed on Sunday that he still seemingly remains blocked by SRH on Instagram. Warner shared a screenshot of the franchise’s profile on his Instagram story, where the account appeared as 'private', something generally visible when a user has been blocked or restricted.
Warner's Reply To Fan Adds To Drama
David Warner’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/qQlBGO2LSp— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2026
The story quickly gained traction online after a fan commented on one of Warner’s recent posts and tagged SRH, asking the franchise to unblock the veteran batsman. Warner replied to the comment:
“they would never unblock me."
The remark fueled further speculation among fans, many of whom still associate Warner strongly with SRH because of his incredible contributions during his years with the franchise.
There has been no official response from Sunrisers Hyderabad regarding the matter so far.
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David Warner’s Legacy At SRH
Despite the apparent tension, David Warner remains one of the most influential players in SRH history. After joining the franchise in 2014, he rapidly established himself as the team’s batting mainstay and was appointed captain in the following season.
Under his leadership, SRH captured their maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner was instrumental throughout the tournament, consistently scoring runs at the top while leading a balanced squad built around disciplined bowling and aggressive batting.
The left-handed opener also enjoyed tremendous individual success during his stint with Hyderabad. He won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019, cementing his place among the greatest overseas batters in IPL history.
Although Warner has not featured in the IPL since the 2024 season, his association with SRH continues to remain a major talking point among cricket fans.
His latest Instagram revelation has now added another unexpected chapter to one of the league’s most memorable player-franchise relationships.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are fans speculating about David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad?
What did David Warner imply about his relationship with SRH on Instagram?
Warner shared a screenshot suggesting he is blocked by SRH and replied to a fan that the franchise would 'never unblock' him, fueling further speculation.
What is David Warner's legacy with Sunrisers Hyderabad?
David Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and won three Orange Caps (2015, 2017, 2019) during his impactful tenure with the franchise.
Has Sunrisers Hyderabad officially responded to the blocking situation?
No, there has been no official response from Sunrisers Hyderabad regarding David Warner's Instagram activity or the blocking situation so far.