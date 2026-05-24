David Warner Still Blocked By SRH? Viral Instagram Story Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Warner suggests SRH have blocked him on Instagram.

Warner's reply to a fan fueled further speculation.

He led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.

David Warner SRH Saga: David Warner has once again found himself at the centre of discussion involving Sunrisers Hyderabad, this time over social media activity that has left fans speculating about the current relationship between the former captain and the franchise. The former Australian opener revealed on Sunday that he still seemingly remains blocked by SRH on Instagram. Warner shared a screenshot of the franchise’s profile on his Instagram story, where the account appeared as 'private', something generally visible when a user has been blocked or restricted.

Warner's Reply To Fan Adds To Drama

The story quickly gained traction online after a fan commented on one of Warner’s recent posts and tagged SRH, asking the franchise to unblock the veteran batsman. Warner replied to the comment:

“they would never unblock me."

The remark fueled further speculation among fans, many of whom still associate Warner strongly with SRH because of his incredible contributions during his years with the franchise.

There has been no official response from Sunrisers Hyderabad regarding the matter so far.

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David Warner’s Legacy At SRH

Despite the apparent tension, David Warner remains one of the most influential players in SRH history. After joining the franchise in 2014, he rapidly established himself as the team’s batting mainstay and was appointed captain in the following season.

Under his leadership, SRH captured their maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner was instrumental throughout the tournament, consistently scoring runs at the top while leading a balanced squad built around disciplined bowling and aggressive batting.

The left-handed opener also enjoyed tremendous individual success during his stint with Hyderabad. He won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019, cementing his place among the greatest overseas batters in IPL history.

Although Warner has not featured in the IPL since the 2024 season, his association with SRH continues to remain a major talking point among cricket fans.

His latest Instagram revelation has now added another unexpected chapter to one of the league’s most memorable player-franchise relationships.